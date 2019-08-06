Global Revenue Management Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 17.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Risk Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Risk Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Risk Management will reach a market size of US$296.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accenture PLC (Ireland); AMDOCS Ltd. (USA); CSG Systems International, Inc. (USA); Ericsson AB (Sweden); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China); Netcracker Technology Corporation (USA); Optiva, Inc. (Canada); Oracle Corporation (USA); SAP SE (Germany); SunTec (India)







REVENUE MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Revenue Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Risk Management (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Revenue Analytics (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Data Management (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

Channel Revenue Management (Solution) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Professional (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Managed (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Revenue Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Revenue Management Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Revenue Management Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Risk Management (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Risk Management (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Risk Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution) MARKET Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Revenue Analytics (Solution) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Revenue Analytics (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Revenue Analytics (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Data Management (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Data Management (Solution) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Data Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Channel Revenue Management (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Channel Revenue Management (Solution) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Channel Revenue Management (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Professional (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Professional (Service) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Professional (Service) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Managed (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Managed (Service) Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Managed (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Revenue Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Risk Management (Solution) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution) Competitor

Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Revenue Analytics (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Data Management (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Channel Revenue Management (Solution) Competitor Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Professional (Service) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %)

of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Managed (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Revenue Management Market in the United States by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Revenue Management Market in the United States by

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Revenue Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Revenue Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Revenue Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

period 2018-2025

Table 38: Revenue Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Revenue Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the

period 2018-2025

Table 41: Revenue Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Revenue Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Revenue Management Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Revenue Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Revenue Management Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Revenue Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Risk Management (Solution) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Pricing and Revenue Forecast Management (Solution) Market Share

(in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Revenue Analytics (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Data Management (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Channel Revenue Management (Solution) Competitor Market Share

(in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Professional (Service) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Managed (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Revenue Management Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Revenue Management Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Revenue Management Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 53: Revenue Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 56: Revenue Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Revenue Management Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Revenue Management Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Revenue Management Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Revenue Management Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Revenue Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Revenue Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Revenue Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Revenue Management Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Revenue Management Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Revenue Management Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Revenue Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the period 2018-2025

Table 77: Revenue Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Revenue Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Revenue Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Revenue Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Revenue Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Revenue Management Market in Russia by Solution: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Revenue Management Market in Russia by Service: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Revenue Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 95: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Revenue Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 98: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Revenue Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Revenue Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Revenue Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Revenue Management Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Revenue Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Revenue Management Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Revenue Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Revenue Management Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Revenue Management Historic Market Review by

Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Revenue Management Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Revenue Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Revenue Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 123: Revenue Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Revenue Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Revenue Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 126: Revenue Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Revenue Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Revenue Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Revenue Management Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 134: Revenue Management Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Revenue Management Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Revenue Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Revenue Management Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 139: Latin American Revenue Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Revenue Management Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 143: Revenue Management Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 146: Revenue Management Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Revenue Management Market in Brazil by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Revenue Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Revenue Management Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Revenue Management Market in Brazil by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Revenue Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Revenue Management Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Revenue Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Revenue Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Revenue Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Latin America

by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Revenue Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Revenue Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Latin America

by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Revenue Management Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Revenue Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Revenue Management Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Revenue Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Revenue Management Historic Market

by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Revenue Management Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Revenue Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Revenue Management Historic Market

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Revenue Management Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Revenue Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

period 2018-2025

Table 176: Revenue Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Revenue Management: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the

period 2018-2025

Table 179: Revenue Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Revenue Management Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 182: Revenue Management Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 185: Revenue Management Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Revenue Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Revenue Management Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Revenue Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Revenue Management Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Revenue Management Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Revenue Management Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Revenue Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 195: Revenue Management Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Revenue Management Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Revenue Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 198: Revenue Management Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Revenue Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Revenue Management Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Revenue Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Revenue Management Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Revenue Management Market in Africa by Solution: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Revenue Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Revenue Management Market in Africa by Service: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Revenue Management Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACCENTURE PLC

AMDOCS

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

ERICSSON AB

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

OPTIVA, INC.

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

