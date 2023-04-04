Global Reverse Logistics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $858.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.78%

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reverse Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reverse logistics market size reached US$ 613.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 858.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.78% during 2022-2028.

Reverse logistics is an integral part of circular economy referring to a supply chain management that transports goods from customers back to the manufacturers or sellers. It includes recycling, refurbishment, reselling of restocked items, and reclamation of raw materials. The process of reverse logistics also consists of the sale and management of returned and surplus machines and equipment.

There are different steps involved in reverse logistics, which include processing the returns, dealing with returns, and maintaining the movement of returns, repair, and recycle. It helps to maintain an efficient flow of goods, create value, complete the product life cycle, reduce costs, and decrease risks. Reverse logistics also offers greater customer satisfaction, improved band image, enhanced sustainability, reduction of waste, and faster and better service.



A rapid expansion in the ecommerce sector has led to the rise in the overall volume of returns and replacement items, which has escalated the demand for an efficient reverse logistics service. This is primarily driving the global reverse logistics market growth.

Other than ecommerce, these systems play an important part in the pharmaceuticals, electrical, and automotive industries, which is further fueling the market growth. Besides this, rapid industrialization and increasing development of manufacturing industries across emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific and South America, are contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, leading players are consistently investing in the improvement of supply chain management processes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. The rise in the adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled connected devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global reverse logistics market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global reverse logistics market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global reverse logistics market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reverse logistics market?

5. What is the breakup of the global reverse logistics market based on the return type?

6. What is the breakup of the global reverse logistics market based on the end user?

7. What are the key regions in the global reverse logistics market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global reverse logistics market?



