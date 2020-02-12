Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Industry Report 2020-2024 - Leading Players are Toray, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Hydranautics, Lanxess, Koch Membrane System, Toyobo, and LG Chem

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Material Type (Cellulose-Based and Thin Film Composite Membranes), End-use Industry (Desalination Systems, RO Purification Systems, and Medical Devices & Diagnostics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RO membrane market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024.

This report segments the market for RO membrane based on material type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations of values (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players was conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the RO membrane market.

The key players profiled in the report include Toray (Japan), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Lanxess (Germany), Koch Membrane System (US), Toyobo (Japan), and LG Chem (South Korea).

Growth in the desalination systems end-use industry is expected to drive the RO membrane market.

RO is a desalination technology installed worldwide; it accounted for around 60% of the total contracted desalination capacities in 2018. The desalination systems segment is estimated to lead the RO membrane market in terms of value in 2019. The growth is mainly due to the rise in demand for water for human consumption, commercial utilization, and industrial applications. The low cost of RO membrane desalination and increased water scarcity are encouraging the setting up of large desalination plants across the globe.



Thin film composite membrane is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the RO membrane market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The thin film composite membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018, and it is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type segment. The growth is associated with the high tolerance of thin film composite membrane to wide operating pH and temperature compared to the cellulose-based membrane.

The major breakthroughs in technologies used for manufacturing thin film composite membranes are driving the market. Interfacial polymerization technique has helped in improving the membrane productivity and selectivity as well as its tolerance against chlorine, solvent, and fouling, therefore increasing their demand in the water & wastewater treatment industry.



The Middle East & North Africa accounted for the largest share in the RO membrane market in 2018.



The Middle East & North Africa region accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018. This is due to the high demand for seawater desalination, particularly in Saudi Arabia, that produces 20% of the world's desalinated water. Moreover, approximately 70% of the world's desalination plants are located in the Middle East. The desalination capacities in Middle East & North Africa are anticipated to rise with supporting government initiatives in the GCC.



11 RO Membrane Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Middle East & North Africa Dominates The RO Membrane Market

11.2.1 Middle East

11.2.2 Turkey

11.2.2.1 Turkey's Water-Intensive Industries Propel RO Membrane Consumption

11.2.3 Saudi Arabia

11.2.3.1 Saudi Arabia Leads The RO Membrane Market in The Mena Region

11.2.4 UAE

11.2.4.1 UAE Shows Immense Growth Opportunities in The RO Membrane Market

11.2.5 Iran

11.2.5.1 Iranian Government Investing High to Mitigate The Water Crisis

11.2.6 Qatar

11.2.6.1 Qatar has Immense Growth Potential for Wastewater Treatment Systems

11.2.7 Rest of Middle East

11.2.8 North Africa

11.2.9 Egypt

11.2.9.1 Rise in Construction of Desalination Plants in Egypt to Assist The Market Growth

11.2.10 Algeria

11.2.10.1 Algeria Considers Desalination as A Non-Conventional Water Resource

11.2.11 Rest of North Africa

11.3 North America

11.3.1 US

11.3.1.1 Leading Market in North American RO Membrane Market

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 Municipal Department is One of The Key End Users of RO Membrane

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 Mexican Growing Population Providing Substantial Growth Opportunities

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Strong Government Policies to Drive The RO Membrane Market in The Country

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Huge Investments in Water Treatment and Desalination Projects to Drive The Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 The Fastest-Growing RO Membrane Market in The Region

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Increase in Domestic and Industrial Wastewater Due to Urbanization and Industrialization to Drive The Market

11.4.5 Indonesia

11.4.5.1 Increase in The Infrastructure for Sanitation and Water Supply to Drive The Market

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.6.1 Innovative Integrated Water Management Approaches to Drive The Market

11.4.7 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.7.1 Severe Drought and Climate Change are Affecting The Availability of Freshwater

11.4.8 Thailand

11.4.8.1 Food & Beverage and Electrical & Electronics Sectors are Driving The Demand for Clean Water

11.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Europe & CIS

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.1.1 Wastewater is Treated According to The Highest Eu Standards in The Country

11.5.2 UK

11.5.2.1 Commercial, Domestic, and Municipality Segments to Drive The Market in The Country

11.5.3 France

11.5.3.1 New Networks and Water Treatment and Decontamination Facilities to Drive The Market

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.4.1 Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Electronics Sectors to Drive The Market

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.5.1 High Demand for Efficient Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment to Drive The Market

11.5.6 Poland

11.5.6.1 Some Parts of The Country With High Levels of Chemicals in The Water to Drive The Demand for RO Membranes

11.5.7 Russia

11.5.7.1 Drinking and Industrial Water Supply Business to Increase The Demand for RO Membrane

11.5.8 Uzbekistan

11.5.8.1 Shrinkage of The Aral Sea to Drive The Demand for RO Membrane

11.5.9 Rest of Europe

11.6 South America & Africa (Except North Africa)

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Improved Regulatory Conditions and Consumer Awareness to Drive RO Membrane Market

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.2.1 Desalination Systems Segment Accounts for A Major Share

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.3.1 South Africa is Increasingly Adopting Water Desalination Owing to Frequent Water Shortage Concerns

11.6.4 Rest of South America & Africa (Except North Africa)



