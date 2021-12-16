Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025: Rapid Growth of Desalination Systems Gains Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The osmosis membrane market is poised to grow by $ 5.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. The report on the reverse osmosis membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for potable water and the advantages of RO membranes in water treatment.

The reverse osmosis membrane market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the rapid growth of desalination systems as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse osmosis membrane market growth during the next few years.

The reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented as below:

By Application

desalination

purification

others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

The report on reverse osmosis membrane market covers the following areas:

Reverse osmosis membrane market sizing

Reverse osmosis membrane market forecast

Reverse osmosis membrane market industry analysis



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid growth of desalination systems."



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Desalination - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Applied Membranes Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

M-Pure International Co. Ltd.

SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

Inc. Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq5jzm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

