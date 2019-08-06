Global RF Test Equipment Industry
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$860.5 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Oscilloscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$114 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Oscilloscopes will reach a market size of US$73.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$227.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anritsu Company (USA); B& K Precision Corporation (USA); Chroma ATE, Inc. (Taiwan); Cobham PLC (United Kingdom); ERA Instruments (Turkey); EXFO, Inc. (Canada); Fortive Corporation (USA); Freedom Communication Technologies (USA); Giga-Tronics Inc. (USA); Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (GW Instek) (Taiwan); Infinite Electronics, Inc. (USA); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA); National Instruments Corporation (USA); Prisma Telecom Testing Srl (Italy); Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Saluki Technology (Taiwan); Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (USA); Teradyne, Inc. (USA); Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
RF TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
RF Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Oscilloscopes (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Signal Generators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2025
Network Analyzers (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: RF Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: RF Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: RF Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oscilloscopes (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Oscilloscopes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Oscilloscopes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Signal Generators (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Signal Generators (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Signal Generators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Network Analyzers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Network Analyzers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Network Analyzers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Benchtop (Form Factor) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Portable (Form Factor) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Portable (Form Factor) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Portable (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Modular (Form Factor) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Modular (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Modular (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US RF Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Oscilloscopes (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Signal Generators (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Network Analyzers (Type) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: RF Test Equipment Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: RF Test Equipment Market in the United States by Form
Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: RF Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: RF Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 41: RF Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 44: RF Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European RF Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Oscilloscopes (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Signal Generators (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Network Analyzers (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European RF Test Equipment Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 59: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: RF Test Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: RF Test Equipment Market in France by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 66: French RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: RF Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: RF Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 72: German RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian RF Test Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian RF Test Equipment Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom RF Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor
for the period 2018-2025
Table 83: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom RF Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: RF Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: RF Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: RF Test Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: RF Test Equipment Market in Russia by Form Factor: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 101: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Form
Factor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: RF Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: RF Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: RF Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: RF Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: RF Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: RF Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean RF Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 129: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RF Test Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RF Test Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form
Factor for the period 2018-2025
Table 134: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: RF Test Equipment Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market by Form
Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: RF Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 149: RF Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: RF Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: RF Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: RF Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: RF Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic Market
by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 179: RF Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 182: RF Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: RF Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 188: RF Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market by Form
Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates RF Test Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates RF Test Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 201: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form
Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: RF Test Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: RF Test Equipment Market in Africa by Form Factor: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ANRITSU COMPANY
B&K PRECISION CORPORATION
CHROMA ATE
COBHAM PLC
ERA INSTRUMENTS
EXFO
FORTIVE CORPORATION
FREEDOM COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES
GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
GOOD WILL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD. (GW INSTEK)
INFINITE ELECTRONICS
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
PRISMA TELECOM TESTING SRL
ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG
SALUKI TECHNOLOGY
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
TERADYNE
VIAVI SOLUTIONS
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
