Global RF Tunable Filter Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "RF Tunable Filter Market by Tuning Component (SAW, Varactor Diode, MEMS Capacitor, Oscillator Filter, DTC, and SMD Variant), System (Software-Defined Radio, Handheld & Pocket Radio, Radar System), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall RF tunable filter market is expected to grow from USD 55.4 million in 2018 to USD 87.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.43%.

The growing demand for smartphones and connected devices and increasing use of long-term evolution (LTE) network are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

RF tunable filters have the ability to manipulate the amplitude and phase response of a signal according to passband and stopband edge frequencies for the required application. These filters are also known as variable or reconfigurable filters with high accuracy and independent tuning characteristics for all signal processing and wireless communication systems. Tunable bandpass and bandstop filters are used to eliminate and retrieve narrowband signals. These filters are widely used in radios, mobile antennae, RADAR systems, medical instruments, wireless equipment, and navigation systems. This report analyzes the RF tunable filter market segmented on the basis of tuning component, system, vertical, and geography.

On the basis of tuning component, the market has been segmented into surface acoustic waves (SAW), varactor diodes, MEMS capacitors, oscillator filters, digitally tunable capacitors, and SMD variants. The market for SMD variants is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the wide usage of surface mount technology in smartphones, wearables, and IoT. SMD variants are compact; consume less power; and offer improved antenna performance, radiated power, and high accuracy.

The RF tunable filter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of smartphones; rapid shift toward high-speed mobile technologies (for instance, the shift from 3G to 4G); increased consumption of mobile services, including video, social media, e-commerce, and financial services; and high military expenditures toward the adoption of advanced technologies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The high initial cost and short life cycle is the major factor restraining the growth of the market. RF tunable filter manufacturers require significant capital to maintain or upgrade their facilities. These tunable filters use tuning elements such as RF MEMS capacitors, digitally tunable capacitors (DTCs), and varactor diodes. To shift from one tuning component to another, companies need to take into consideration factors such as trends in the semiconductor industry, customer requirements, and frequency or bandwidth range. For this purpose, RF tunable filter manufacturing companies consistently invest a certain percentage of their revenue in R&D. For high investments in R&D, companies depend on collaborations with other semiconductor companies, research organizations, universities, and suppliers to develop next-generation wireless systems.

Key players in the market include Analog Devices (US), Dover Corporation (US), EXFO (Canada), The LGL Group (US), Netcom (US), Telonic Berkeley (US), DiCon Fiberoptics (US), RF Products Inc. (US), Coleman Microwave Company (US), Thorlabs (US), and Smiths Interconnect (UK and US). These players are increasingly involved in contracts and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Arriving at Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Arriving at Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for RF Tunable Filter Market Growth

4.2 RF Tunable Filter Market, By Tuning Component

4.3 Market, By System

4.4 Market, By Vertical

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Smartphones and Connected Devices

5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Long Term Evolution (Lte)

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Initial Cost and Short Life Cycle

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Evolution of 5g Technology

5.1.3.2 Growing Demand for Telematics and Infotainment Equipment From Automotive Sector

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Complex Design and Integration Process of Advanced Technology-Based Devices

5.2 Value Chain Analysis



6 RF Tunable Filter Market, By Tuning Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

6.2.1 SAW Tuning Component Boost the Market

6.3 Varactor Diodes

6.3.1 Varactor Diode Accounted Largsect Market for Tuning Component

6.4 Mems Capacitors

6.4.1 Tunable Filters Based on RF Mems Technology Boost the RF Tunable Fitter Market

6.5 Oscillator Filters

6.5.1 Oscillator Filters as Tuning Component Used In Variable-Frequency Signal Generators

6.6 Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCS)

6.6.1 the Use of DTCS as Tuning Component Will Boost the Demand for RF Tunable Filters for Mobile Phone Applications

6.7 Surface Mount Device (SMD) Variants

6.7.1 SMD Variants is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



7 RF Tunable Filter Market, By Application (Qualitative)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace Engineering

7.3 Military Combat Vehicles

7.4 Construction

7.5 Public Administration

7.6 Research and Development

7.7 Event Management (Program Making and Special Events)



8 RF Tunable Filter Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Handheld & Pocket Radios

8.2.1 RF Tunable Filter has Demand From Handheld & Pocket Radios to Provide Proper Frequency

8.3 Radar Systems

8.3.1 Radar Systems Accounted the Largest Share for RF Tunable Filter Market

8.4 RF Amplifiers

8.4.1 RF Tunable Filters are Used in RF Amplifiers Owing to Frequency Adjustments

8.5 Software-Defined Radios

8.5.1 Software-Define Radios Dominated the Market for System During Forecast Period

8.6 Mobile Antennae

8.6.1 RF Tunable Filters are Used in Mobile Antennae Owing to Reduce Power Amplifier Noise

8.7 Avionics Communications Systems

8.7.1 RF Tunable Filters are Used Preferred as A Frequency Tuner in Avionics Communications Systems

8.8 Test and Measurement Systems

8.8.1 RF Tunable Filters are Used in Systems Owing to Provide High-Speed Communication With Frequency Switching Capability



9 RF Tunable Filter Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.1 Aerospace & Defense Segment Accounted for the Largest Vertical of RF Tunable Filter

9.3 Energy & Power

9.3.1 Increased Demand for Radio Communications in Energy & Power Vertical Boost the Use of RF Tunable Filter

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Need of Proper Communications in Hazardous Environments Will Lead the Use of RF Tunable Filter in This Vertical

9.5 Transportation

9.5.1 RF Tunable Filter are Widely Used in Transportation Owing to Use of Communications Technologies

9.5.2 Car Communication and Entertainment

9.6 Smart Cities

9.6.1 Smart Cities Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

9.7 TV White Spaces

9.7.1 RF Tunable Filter are Used in TV White Spaces for Frequency Sequencing

9.8 Medical

9.8.1 RF Tunable Filter are Used in Medical Vertical for Proper Wireless Communications



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Market Size in the Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada has A Steady Growth in the Market During Forecast Period

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Demand for Wireless Communications is Expected to Drive Growth of RF Tunable Filter Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 UK Projected the Highest Growth Rate for Market in Europe

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Different Projects are Being Undertaken in Germany to Study Use of RF Tunable Filter for Wireless Communications

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Telecommunications Industry Dominated the French Market

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia Pacific Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Fastest Growing Telecom Industry in Japan, Which is Expected to Augment the Market Growth and Demand

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 The Demand for Highly Stable Networks for Communication Boost the Indian RF Tunable Filter Market

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Development in the Market in South Korea has Been Promising Owing to the Growing Telecommunications Industry

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions and Agreements

11.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

11.4.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and MnM View)*

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Analog Devices

12.2.2 Dover

12.2.3 EXFO

12.2.4 The LGL Group

12.2.5 Netcom, Inc.

12.2.6 Telonic Berkeley

12.2.7 DiCon Fiberoptics

12.2.8 RF Products Inc.

12.2.9 Coleman Microwave Company

12.2.10 Thorlabs

12.2.11 Smiths Interconnect

12.3 Other Companies

12.3.1 Wainwright Instruments GmbH

12.3.2 Microwave Filter Company, Inc.

12.3.3 Filtronetics Inc.

12.3.4 Flann Microwave Ltd.

12.3.5 Temwell Corporation

12.4 Key Innovators

12.4.1 Newedge Signal Solutions LLC

12.4.2 Ei Wave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd.

12.4.3 Wispry Inc.

12.4.4 M.T. SRL

12.4.5 Vanlong Technology Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tk5f2n/global_rf_tunable?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

