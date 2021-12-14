Global RFID Kanban Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Kanban Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RFID Kanban systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radio frequency identification (RFID) Kanban systems are used in industrial settings for lean inventory management, automated mapping of same orders and identifying fluctuations in demand at an early stage. RFID tags or transponders with antennas are installed on Kanban racks, which are usually identifiable by a unique number for increasing data security. This helps in precise control of the flow of goods, automating data transmission, exchanging information in real-time, and reducing manual efforts. As a result, organizations around the world are relying on RFID Kanban systems over conventional Kanban processing for higher supply security and efficient stock management.



RFID Kanban Systems Market Trends:

The escalating demand for domestic and international logistics services due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. RFID Kanban systems help manage the massive amount of data generated during warehouse and inventory management and reduce the overall delivery time. Apart from this, the rising need for streamlining medical inventory management, along with the growing risk of clinical errors in manual Kanban processing, is catalyzing the demand for RFID Kanban systems across the globe.

These systems help track assets and control devices and drug stockouts in the medication supply rooms and improve the efficiency of supply chain management in healthcare facilities. Moreover, RFID Kanban systems are gaining popularity in the automotive industry, wherein they enable flexible production and intelligent container tracking. The growing demand for automobiles, the burgeoning automotive sector, rising cases of over inventory, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects are some of the other factors anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global RFID Kanban systems market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type, component and application.



Breakup by Type:

Single Bin RFID Kanban System

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban System

Breakup by Component:

RFID Box

RFID Base

RFID Shelf/Cabinet

Electronic Shelf Displays

Others

Breakup by Application:

Supply Chain Inventory Management

Equipment Identification

Track and Trace Solution

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Brooks Automation Inc., Datelka, Grifols S.A., Hurst Green Plastics Ltd., LogiTag Systems, MATTTEO, metraTec GmbH, Palex Medical (Bidco Palex S.L.), Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Scan Modul B.V., Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG and Wurth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global RFID Kanban systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RFID Kanban systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RFID Kanban systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global RFID Kanban Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Single Bin RFID Kanban System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-Bin RFID Kanban System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 RFID Box

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 RFID Base

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 RFID Shelf/Cabinet

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Electronic Shelf Displays

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Supply Chain Inventory Management

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Equipment Identification

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Track and Trace Solution

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Brooks Automation Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Datelka

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Grifols S.A.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 LogiTag Systems

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 MATTTEO

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 metraTec GmbH

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Palex Medical SA (Bidco Palex S.L.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Pepperl+Fuchs SE

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Scan Modul B.V.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Wurth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

