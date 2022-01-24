Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Daiichi Sankyo, Fibrogen and Biogen Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of rheumatoid arthritis drug industry. The market is estimated to reach $34.3 Billion by 2027, from $26.3 Billion in 2021.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease that induces pain and inflammation in joints. It influences individuals of all ages; notwithstanding, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to developing this disorder. The symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis embrace pain, stiffness, tenderness, and swelling of joints. Currently, no cure is available for rheumatoid arthritis. Despite this, certain drugs are used to efficiently control the conditions of rheumatoid arthritis, which include disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and uric acid drugs.



Future Demand Scenario for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

The increasing predominance of arthritis and other joint problems fuels the market for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. Further, the shift toward unhealthy lifestyle, increasing metabolic diseases & age, family history with joint disorders, and increasing obesity are the reasons for growth in rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, developments in biosimilar and novel biologics are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry. According to the publisher analysis, the Worldwide Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Industry is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2027.



The Parenteral Segment Accounts for the Lion's Share

Based on Product Type, the parenteral segment accounts for the highest market share. The rise in R&D activities to develop biosimilar drugs, wide availability of drugs, innovative parenteral products, and rise in healthcare expenditure add to the parenteral segment's growth. The oral segment is expected to expand its market share during the forecast period. Further, providing several benefits comprising ease of absorption, no pain during administration, enhanced safety, and adaptability to many kinds of drugs, the oral route administration is preferred over numerous other routes of administration. Hence, it drives the growth of this segment.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs

Although the manufacturing of drugs is considered under essential services, still due to COVID-19, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has been slightly affected. But, medications like tocilizumab and hydroxychloroquine used to treat rheumatoid arthritis have been found to treat the novel coronavirus, further boosting the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market. According to the research findings Worldwide Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size was US$ 26.3 Billion in 2021.



Therapeutic Molecules - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

Currently, Therapeutic Molecules for rheumatoid arthritis includes pharmaceuticals such as Disease-modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids and Uric Acid Drugs. Biopharmaceuticals such as Biologics and Biosimilars have their dominance in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market and are widely used in developed countries due to their high effectiveness. Further, new product launches are anticipated to favour the market. Moreover, they are also expected to cut down the chances of disease remittance.



Online Pharmacy to Gain Great Traction

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs industry can be segregated into hospitals, retail, and online pharmacies in terms of the distribution channel. As per the study, the online pharmacy will also acquire a substantial growth in the market share. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak has also served as the prominent growth factor for the online pharmacy segment in the growing transmission of the novel coronavirus and the stay-at-home orders by governments of various countries. Many consumers have shifted towards the online pharmacy to get their medicines at their doorstep.



North American Region Leads the Trail Throughout

As per the analysis, based on region, the North American region holds the largest share in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs industry. This has attributed to the factors such as an increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, the surge in adoption of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), availability of exceptional healthcare facilities with skilled medical professionals, advance in the number of R&D activities, and surge in investments made by governments in the healthcare system. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest growth in capturing market share owing to an alarming increase in the abundance of patients who have rheumatoid arthritis, a rise in the geriatric population, and advancement in healthcare facilities.



Key Players Analysis

The key market players analyzed in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report include Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Co, Fibrogen, Inc., Biogen Inc. and Merck & Co Inc. These companies have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry. This aspect is eventually expected to serve as a growth generator for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. In addition, the investment of prominent players in research and development activities may harness growth for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research& Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market



6. Share Analysis - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Therapeutic Molecules

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Region



7. Product Type - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

7.1 Oral

7.2 Parenteral



8. Therapeutic Molecules - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

8.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.1.1 Disease-modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

8.1.2 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

8.1.3 Corticosteroids

8.1.4 Uric Acid Drugs

8.1.5 Others

8.2 Biopharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Biologics

8.2.2 Biosimilars



9. Distribution Channel - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

9.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Online Pharmacies



10. Region - Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

10.1 North America

10.2 South Africa

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of World



11. Porters Five Forces

12. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsuvna

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets