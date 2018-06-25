Global Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) in Thousand Metric Tons.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- GMG Global Ltd.

- Hong Sinh Rubber Joint Stock Company

- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

- PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk

- Royal Latex Pvt. Ltd.



RIBBED SMOKED SHEET (RSS) MCP-6524 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS): An Established Variant of Natural Rubber

China Dominates the Global RSS Market

Myriad Applications in Several End-use Industries Drive Widespread Consumption

Key Applications of Natural Rubber Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by End-Use Industry: A Snapshot

Automobile/Transportation Applications

Consumer Applications

Healthcare & Hygiene

Industrial Applications

Other Applications

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to the Performance of the Natural Rubber Industry

Table 1: Global Natural Rubber Market by Type (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Concentrated Latex, Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS), Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Natural Rubber Market by End-Use Industry (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare/Medical, and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Natural Rubber Industry: Fast Facts

Key International Factors Influencing Natural Rubber Industry

Key Domestic Factors Influencing Natural Rubber Industry

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economic Growth Encourage Optimistic Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Highly Concentrated Production Scenario

Table 3: Leading Natural Rubber Producing Countries Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Natural Rubber Producing Countries Worldwide by Planted Area (2016): Breakdown of Planted Area (in '000 Hectares) for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Marketplace Remains Fragmented

Thailand-based Companies Dominate the Global Market

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Natural Rubber Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Southland Holding, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Thai Hua Rubber, Von Bundit, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Steady Demand from Automotive and Non-Motor Vehicle Tires Manufacturing Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 6: Automobile Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Constituents by Weight (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Tires (OEM & Replacement) Market: Volume Shipments for 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Promote Tires Demand

Table 8: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in €˜000€™ Units for Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Two-Wheeler Sales Augur Well

Healthy Tide in Off-The-Road Vehicles Market

Growing Prominence of Single-Use Disposable Items Drive Demand for RSS in Medical Products

High Flexibility and Hygiene Attributes Boost Demand in Industrial Applications

Rising Popularity of Fashionable, Comfortable and Multifunctional Footwear Benefit RSS Consumption

Government Policies Favor Market Growth

Market Characterized by High Trading Activity

Global Natural Rubber Market: Major Commodity Exchanges for Trading Natural Rubber Futures

Recent Exchange Rate Fluctuations Influence Trade Volumes

Common Trade Platform to Bolster Market Prospects

Pricing Dynamics

Market Sees Recovery in Prices in 2016 Following Steep Fall in 2014 & 2015

Ongoing Research on High-Yielding Clones to Strengthen Market Penetration

Rise in Consumer Awareness to Propel Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Natural Rubber Ribbed Smoked Sheets

Environmental Concerns Related to Rubber Processing

Continued Proliferation of Synthetic Rubber

Table 9: Global Rubber Industry by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Market for Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sumitomo Rubber Agrees to Comply with IRSG€™s SNRI

RAOT to Expand Rubber Exports to Middle East & India



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

GMG Global Ltd. (Singapore)

Hong Sinh Rubber Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk (Indonesia)

Royal Latex Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Shree Tirupati Rubber Products (India)

SouthLand Rubber Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Ltd. (Thailand)

Srijaroen Group (Thailand)

SSP Rubber (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Teodoro GonzÃ¡lez, S.A. (Spain)

Thai Hua Rubber Plc (Thailand)

The Vietnam Rubber Group (Vietnam)

Thomson Group (India)

Titi Latex Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Tong Thai N.B. Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Unitex Rubber Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Von Bundit Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Watap Thailand Co., Ltd. (Thailand)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Tire Manufacturing Post Slowdown Drive Demand for RSS

Natural Rubber Market in the US: An Overview

Export-Import Scenario

Table 14: The US Natural Rubber Smoked Sheets Imports by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Indonesia, Thailand and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: The US Natural Rubber Smoked Sheets Exports by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Canada, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: US Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Import Scenario

Table 18: Canadian Natural Rubber Smoked Sheets Imports by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for Indonesia, Thailand and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Strong Passenger Car Tire Market Witness Steady Growth in Demand for RSS

Rubber Prices Spike with Depreciation in Yen

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe Remains an Imports-Driven Market

Move Towards Synthetic Rubber Continues to Hamper Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 28: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: German Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: UK Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Teodoro GonzÃ¡lez, S.A. - A Major Spain-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Spain Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Spain Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 36: Russia Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Russia Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: The Largest & Fastest Growing Market for RSS

Natural Rubber Sector: An Overview

Expanding Automobile Tire Production Signals Growth Opportunities

China: A Major Rubber Importer despite Significant Domestic Production

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. ASIA-PACIFIC (EXCLUDING JAPAN & CHINA)

A.Market Analysis

Presence of Large Scale Rubber Tree Farming Drive Healthy Market Growth

Positive Outlook for Natural Rubber Bodes Well for RSS Consumption

Major Rubber Producing Countries in the Region Plan Alternative Trading System

Favorable Climate Drive Improvements in Rubber Prices in 2016

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Consumption for India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: A Leading Rubber Producer and a Major Consumer of RSS

Table 45: Indian Rubber Production by State (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Indian Rubber Production by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Indian Rubber Market by End-Use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Tires, Cycle Tires & Tubes, Footwear, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Rubber Clone Introduced for India€™s Northeast Environment

India to Emerge as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing, Bodes Well for RSS3 and RSS4 Grades

Background and Development

Export-Import Scenario

Indian Rubber Board Aims to Improve Production to Curb Imports

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Indian Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MALAYSIA

A.Market Analysis

Malaysia: A Major Producer of Natural Rubber & RSS

Table 50: Malaysian Rubber Market by End-Use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Footwear, General Rubber Products, Tires & Tubes, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The New E-Licensing to Improve Access to Rubber Industry

Government Incentives Support Domestic Rubber Production

Rubber Industry: Historical Perspective

Export-Import Scenario

Table 51: Malaysian Natural Rubber Exports by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for China, Germany, US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Malaysian Natural Rubber Imports by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports for Cote d€™Ivoire, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Malaysian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Malaysian Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. THAILAND

A.Market Analysis

Thailand: World€™s Largest Producer of Natural Rubber and RSS

Low RSS Consumption Due to Smaller Scale of Domestic Tire Manufacturing

Table 55: Thai Natural Rubber Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic and Export Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Thai Natural Rubber Market by End-Use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive Tires, Elastic Materials, Gloves, Non-Automotive Tires & Tubes, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Thai Natural Rubber Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Block Rubber, Compound Rubber, Concentrated Latex, Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Background and Development

Government Policies Play a Pivotal Role in the Flourishing Thai Rubber Industry

Thailand€™s €˜Rubber City€™ Project to Drive Future Growth in Production

Thai Companies Dominate Global Rubber as well as RSS Production

Table 58: Leading Players in the Global Natural Rubber Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Southland Holding, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Thai Hua Rubber, Von Bundit, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export-Import Scenario

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Thailand Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Thailand Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Indonesia

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Latin America

Nigeria

Ivory Coast

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Rest of World Historic Review for Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 34 Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

