Global Rice Husk Ash Business Report 2023: A $2.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Focus on Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Husk Ash - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rice Husk Ash Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rice Husk Ash estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

85-89%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 80-84% segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Rice Husk Ash market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Scope of the Report

Market Size and Growth: The global Building & Construction market is analyzed for the recent past, current, and future periods from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Region Analysis: The market analysis includes major geographic regions such as USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , and Africa . The report provides insights into the annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

, , , , , , , , and . The report provides insights into the annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. Segment Analysis: The Building & Construction market is further segmented based on various factors such as purity levels (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, above 95%), application (Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Applications), and construction type (Residential and Non-Residential). Each segment is analyzed independently for annual sales and CAGR during the forecast period.

Historic Review and 16-Year Perspective: The report provides a historic review of the market for the years 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This comprehensive analysis allows industry stakeholders to make informed decisions and strategic plans.

Rice Husk Ash Market Analysis: The report also includes a separate analysis of the Rice Husk Ash market, providing insights into annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rice Husk Ash - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

