Global Rice Wine (Yellow, White & Red) Market 2018-2022

The Global Rice Wine Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Rice Wine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Rice wine is produced by yeast-induced fermentation of glutinous rice starch that has been converted to sugars. Popularly consumed in the Asian countries, the rice wine variants are rapidly gaining popularity in the wine markets around the world.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits of rice wine. One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of rice wine among millennials. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the effects of climatic condition on wine production.

Key vendors

Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine

Zhangjiagang City Xiongzheng Wine

Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine

Zhejiang Jiashan Yellow Rice Wine

Zhejiang Pagoda Brand Shaoxing Rice Wine

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global yellow rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global white rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global red rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of rice wine among millennials

Increasing use of rice wine in cooking

Emergence of private label brands



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78l3dt/global_rice_wine?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rice-wine-yellow-white--red-market-2018-2022-300637175.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

