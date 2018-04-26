Global Rice Wine (Yellow, White & Red) Market 2018-2022

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Rice Wine Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Rice Wine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Rice wine is produced by yeast-induced fermentation of glutinous rice starch that has been converted to sugars. Popularly consumed in the Asian countries, the rice wine variants are rapidly gaining popularity in the wine markets around the world.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits of rice wine. One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of rice wine among millennials. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the effects of climatic condition on wine production.
Key vendors
- Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine
- Zhangjiagang City Xiongzheng Wine
- Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine
- Zhejiang Jiashan Yellow Rice Wine
- Zhejiang Pagoda Brand Shaoxing Rice Wine
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Global yellow rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global white rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global red rice wine market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing popularity of rice wine among millennials
Increasing use of rice wine in cooking
Emergence of private label brands
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
