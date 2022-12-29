Global Rich Communications Services (RCS), WebRTC, Telecom APIs and Data as a Service Markets Research Bundle 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Enabled Applications, Content, and Commerce: RCS, WebRTC, Telecom APIs and Data as a Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an analysis of the communications-enabled applications, content and commerce market. It includes an evaluation of the RCS market including drivers, technical issues, forecasts and future outlook.

It is a must-read for any organization focused on monetizing voice over LTE and 5G, data and messaging services, and integrating third-party value-added apps and content with carriers for next-generation consumer and enterprise solutions.

It also evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem. It also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprises and consumers. It covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution.

It also provides an analysis of the global and regional telecom API market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry. It also evaluates the technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions for data as a service (DaaS).

It assesses business opportunities for enterprise use of own data, others' data, and a combination of both. It also analyzes the market for enterprises to monetize their own data through various third-party DaaS offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

Rich Communications Services Market Outlook and Forecasts: RCS Market by Applications, User Types, and Deployment Models

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. RCS Market Drivers

4. RCS Capabilities and Applications

5. Company Analysis

6. RCS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7. Future of RCS for CSPs, OTT Providers, and Enterprise

8. Conclusions and Recommendations

9. Appendix: RCS Supporting Infrastructure

WebRTC Software, Applications, Services, Solutions and Devices Market with Global and Regional Forecasts

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 WebRTC Technology and Market Overview

3.0 WebRTC Taxonomy

4.0 WebRTC Application Cases

5.0 WebRTC Vendor Landscape

6.0 Future of WebRTC

7.0 WEBRTC Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.0 Summary and Recommendations

Telecom API Market by Technologies, Application and Service Types, Stakeholders, User Types, Deployment, and Platform as a Service Types

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Telecom API Overview

4.0 API Aggregation Marketplace

5.0 Telecom API Marketplace

6.0 Telecom API App Enablers

7.0 Communication Service Provider Telecom API Strategies

8.0 API Enabled App Developer Strategies

9.0 Telecom API Vendor Strategies

10.0 Global Markets for Telecom APIs

11.0 North American Markets for Telecom APIs

12.0 Latin American Markets for Telecom APIs

13.0 European Markets for Telecom APIs

14.0 APAC Markets for Telecom APIs

15.0 MEA Markets for Telecom APIs

16.0 Telecom API Success Stories

17.0 Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth

18.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

19.0 Appendix

Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public, and Government Data Applications and Services

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Data as a Service Technologies

3.0 Data as a Service Market Advantages, Use Cases, and Framework

4.0 Data as a Service Market

5.0 Data as a Service Strategies

6.0 Data as a Service Applications

7.0 Market Outlook and Future of DaaS

8.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

9.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.0 Appendix

