Global Ride on Bikes Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Ride on Bikes for the Development of Gross and Motor Skills in Kids Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ride on Bikes Market By Age Group, By Sales Channel, By Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ride on bikes market is likely to experience a growth rate of 7.4% from 2022-2031 owing to increasing market demand for motorized ride on bikes.

Key Market Players

Razor USA LLC

LLC TOBBI

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG

Costzon

woom GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Huffy Corporation

Ride on bikes refer to toys that can be ridden on by kids and are designed to look similar to real life motorbikes. Ride on bikes may be battery powered or may be powered by a child's feet through pedaling or pushing. Ride on bikes may be powered by children, pushed or pulled by parent, or may even be motorized. Self-propelled toys could be foot-powered or pedal-powered and children generally use a foot-powered toy before they are strong and coordinated enough to use a pedal-powered toy.



The ride on bikes designed for age group 1 to 6 years are designed for babies and toddlers. There is an increase in demand for ride on bikes for kids of the age group of 1 to 6 years to master physical skills like balance and core strength. `These bikes are designed to be lightweight, simple to use, and easy to ride. These bikes are sometimes powered by a rechargeable battery. Pacific Cycle, the parent company of renowned brands such as KidTrax provide ride on bikes, vespas, motorcycles, and others for kids up to 8 years and above. The company offers products such as Vespa Scooter Ride-On, 24V KTX Mini Bike, Toddler Motorcycle, and others.



Significant impacting factors in growth of the global ride on bikes market include increase in demand for ride on bikes for development of gross and motor skills in kids, rise in demand for ride on bikes for racing and off-road driving, and introduction of new features in ride on bikes. However, surge in popularity of online games among kids and increase in battery prices hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in inclination towards biking as a physical activity and surge in popularity of lightweight electric balance bikes are the factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. There has been rise in demand for lightweight electric balance bikes for kids. Electric balance bikes are designed to provide a fun riding experience for kids that are learning balance and bike riding. There is an increase in demand for electric balance bikes among kids for cycling activities. Electric balance bikes provide the ability to safely learn bike handling skills without pedaling at the same time which boosts confidence in young riders.



Furthermore, manufacturers design electric balance bikes with advanced and innovative components for toddlers and kids to develop their confidence and balance.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Introduction of new features in ride on bikes

Increase in demand for ride on bikes for the development of gross and motor skills in kids

Rise in demand for ride on bikes for racing and off-road driving

Restraints

Surge in popularity of online games among kids

Increase in battery prices

Opportunities

Rising inclination toward biking as a physical activity

Growing popularity of lightweight electric balance bikes

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ride on bikes market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ride on bikes market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ride on bikes market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ride on bikes market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Age Group

1 to 6 years

7 to 12 years

Greater than 12 years

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By Propulsion

Non-motorized

Motorized

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2latb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets