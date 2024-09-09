Global Rideshare Leader inDrive Expands Florida Operations with Launch in Tallahassee

Expansion to the state's capital follows the one-year anniversary of inDrive's U.S. debut and launch in South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, inDrive , a ride-sharing service and global mobility platform, announced its expansion in Florida naming Tallahassee as its second U.S. market. Most known for its unique bid-based business model, inDrive brings freedom of choice and fairness to users, allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate and agree on the price of each ride. Following the company's U.S. debut in South Florida last July, inDrive celebrates more than 240 million downloads in 46 countries around the world and is quickly expanding to cities across America.

"inDrive's overwhelming success and widespread adoption in South Florida made expansion to the state's capital a natural next step," said Adam Warner, Head of US Operations. "Since launch, we've seen tremendous growth in the Miami area with a 340% increase of driver sign ups and 44% passengers using the app since last year. We're confident that the addition of Tallahassee will allow inDrive's loyal user and driver base to grow, especially amongst the city's vibrant student community. Whether it's a trip to Campbell Stadium or a ride into town, we believe our bidding model and reliable transportation will strongly resonate with locals and visitors alike."

inDrive has completely revolutionized the ride-sharing industry by introducing transparency and fairness between rider and driver and is currently the 2nd most downloaded ride-hailing application and 4th most downloaded travel application globally. Outside of benefits for consumers, inDrive's model increases a driver's earning potential by allowing them to only accept trips and fares they chose. Globally, inDrive charges an operational fee of 19.7%, which is less than average competitor's commission. In Tallahassee, inDrive will maintain a minimum ride price to ensure drivers are compensated fairly, while passengers benefit from savings on longer trips.

How it Works: Benefits for Drivers and Passengers

From its inception in 2012, inDrive has remained a people-first company by creating equal and fair opportunities for drivers and passengers alike. Through its innovative bidding and pricing model, the company has been able to achieve global transparency as it pertains to ridesharing services, developing a mutually beneficial arrangement built on trust and loyalty.

Once registered, a passenger can input preferred pickup and drop-off locations, select from Standard, Comfort, Pet, and propose a price for the route.

Counteroffers or agreements from available drivers will appear on the screen, prompting the passenger to select the offer that best suits them in terms of cost, driver rating and vehicle model.

Through its drivers, inDrive also features an extensive fleet of vehicle classes that are ready to meet the various needs of individual riders and groups in Tallahassee. Riders can choose from Comfort, Comfort EV, Premium, Premium EV classes.

To learn more about inDrive, please visit www.indrive.com and download the app on the iOS App Store or Google Play. Interested drivers can learn more about inDrive's offerings and sign up to get started following the link .

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 750 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

