Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigid Plastic Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$90.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Bioplastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.8 Billion by the year 2025, Bioplastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=PRN







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Bioplastics will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG (Austria); Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Bemis Co., Inc. (USA); Berry Plastics Corporation (USA); Consolidated Container Company (USA); Coveris Holdings SA (Luxembourg); Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (USA); Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand); RPC Group PLC (United Kingdom); Silgan Holdings, Inc. (USA)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=PRN



RIGID PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Rigid Plastic Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Bottles & Jars (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Trays (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Rigid Plastic Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Food (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Food (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Food (Application) Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Beverage (Application) Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Beverage (Application) Market by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 17: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: Bottles & Jars (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Bottles & Jars (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Bottles & Jars (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Trays (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Trays (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Trays (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Bioplastics (Raw Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Bioplastics (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Bioplastics (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material)

Region Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 48: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material) MARKET Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 51: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 52: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 53: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 54: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 55: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 57: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 60: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Bottles & Jars (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Trays (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 66: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018

to 2025

Table 68: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United States

by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 69: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 70: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 72: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rigid

Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 83: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Japanese Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material

for the period 2018-2025

Table 86: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Bottles & Jars (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Trays (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 97: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Rigid Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in France by Raw

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 140: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the period 2018-2025

Table 143: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 145: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 147: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 150: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 153: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 154: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Raw

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 167: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:

2018-2025

Table 170: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rigid Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 183: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 184: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 192: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 193: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 195: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 202: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rigid Plastic

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rigid Plastic

Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Raw Material for the period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 221: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

