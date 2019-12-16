Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 - Tough Regulations on Plastic Use Will Increase Demand for Bioplastics as Well as Utilisation of Recycled Plastics

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid plastic packaging market size and outlook report, by applications (Beverage, food, healthcare, personal care, household and others), by demand, by volume and value terms, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rigid plastic packaging market is passing through a very crucial time. Europe which is one of the key markets for rigid plastic packaging has recently announced its plan that all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2030. The plan also aims to restrict disposable plastics and micro-plastics. The EU strategy was launched following China's decision to ban imports of foreign recyclable materials. A number of retailers and brand owners have already announced their plans to curtail the use of rigid plastic packaging.



Global consumption of rigid plastic packaging increased by 5.7% year-on-year in 2017, reached 58.5 million tonnes. In value terms, rigid plastic packaging market reached $161 billion in 2017, though the growth decline on year-on-year basis due to falling oil prices.



This fast-turning trend against plastic packaging has developed some challenges, and so opportunities for the industry as well. Flexible plastic packaging which was one of the growing rivals for rigid plastic packaging is to be affected the most by the policy changes. The author expects that tough regulation on the plastic use will increase demand for bioplastic as well as utilisation of recycled plastics. Brand owners are set to increase the use of lightweight packaging to help improve their sustainability score. The author's primary research found very little evidence that consumers consider the environment when it comes to packaged products. On the shop floor consumers usually prioritise factors such as quality, brand, price and product presentation etc.



Unlike the EU, the US market has made multibillion-dollar investments in new plastics plants on the back of the shale gas revolution. Indeed this new cheap supply will further support the rigid plastic packaging market not just in the US but also across the world. Ineos has been supplying NGL from the US to cracking plants in Europe and will start shipping to China in 2019 where it will be transformed into plastic resins at a new cracking facility in Taixing, China.



We expect rigid plastic packaging demand will show some strength in developing and emerging markets and cannibalise the market share of alternative materials such as metallic packaging. The growth in these markets will be supported by end-users such as drinks, home care and personal care. Bottles and jars will continue to be the major pack formats, though will remain under pressure in some markets.



Why this report is unique, and a must-read for the rigid plastic packaging market?



In this report, the author examines the global rigid plastic packaging market in the context of growing concerns about the use of plastic and its implication for the industry. We have also analysed the rigid plastic packaging market from an alternative perspective where brand owners and manufacturers opt for plastic to cut down costs.



The report addresses the following key issues:

How will the global rigid plastic packaging market perform over the next five years?

How will each region perform given that each region faces different types of challenges and opportunities?

Are we expecting any additional growth in emerging markets?

Where are the high growth markets?

How will end-use sectors perform in influencing demand?

What will be the key trends and developments in each sector?

How will the various rigid plastic packaging pack formats perform?

What will be the key drivers and restraints in the industry and how they will influence market dynamics?

How much are the government policies going to influence the demand for rigid plastic packaging?

What strategies should the market take to reposition itself against the growing oppositions?

How would the alternative materials affect the rigid plastic packaging market?

How major producers of rigid plastic packaging are performing and what are their growth strategies?

