Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from End-users Such as the Food and Beverage Industry Drives Growth

The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to grow from $219.29 billion in 2022 to $233.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The rigid plastic packaging market is expected to reach $290.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players in the rigid plastic packaging market are Berry Global Inc., Amcor Plc, Silgan Holdings Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, DS Smith Plc., Al Jabriplastic., Sealed Air, Takween Advanced Industries, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Anchor Packaging LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Company, ALPLA Group, Sonoco Products Company, Klockner Pentaplast, and Gerresheimer AG.

Rigid plastic packaging refers to packaging that typically uses stronger and heavier materials than flexible packaging. This is used to provide structure and support for products.



The main types of rigid plastic packaging are boxes, bottles and jars, cans, blister packs, clamshells, trays, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), and others. A box refers to a container that has a flat bottom and is used to protect foods from damage, provide food safety, and extend the freshness of foods. The various materials include polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polypropylene, and others. The various manufacturing process includes extrusion, injection molding, and others, and are used by various end-users such as food and beverages, personal care, household, healthcare, and others.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the rigid plastic packaging market. Major companies operating in the rigid plastic packaging market are focusing on developing new technologies.

For instance, in September 2022, Amcor Plc., an Australia-based global packaging company, launched the DairySealT line of packaging that features ClearCorT, an advanced polyethylene terephthalate (PET) barrier. The unique feature of clearcor PET barrier technology is that it has a concentrated capsulation in the preform's center, enabling greater flexibility and resin possibilities. This method preserves recyclability while improving the overall performance of the barrier in the package.



In October 2022, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., a US-based manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, acquired Fabri-Kal for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Fabri-Kal is expected to expand and strengthen Pactiv's position in the food service and consumer packaged goods businesses. Fabri-Kal is a US-based manufacturer of plastic food service and custom thermoformed packaging.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rigid plastic packaging market in 2022. The regions covered in rigid plastic packaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the rigid plastic packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food.

Rigid plastic packaging enables product durability promoting food safety and shelf life, as a result, increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the rigid plastic packaging market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Food and Drink Federation, a UK-based organization that represents and advises UK food and drink manufacturers, Scotland registered 1,185 companies that manufacture food and beverages. Further, exports of food and beverages rose by 12% in 2021 to $7.9 billion(£5.9 billion).

Additionally, in the same year, food and beverages turnover accounts for $12.5 billion(£10.4 billion), which is 30% of total Scottish manufacturing. Therefore, the increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.



