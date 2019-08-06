Global Ring Main Unit Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Main Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Million by the year 2025, Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$98.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Gas will reach a market size of US$148.2 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.1 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); C& S Electric Ltd. (India); Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Ls Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (Korea); Lucy Electric Uk Ltd. (United Kingdom); Ormazabal Electric, S.L.U. (Spain); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Tiepco (Saudi Arabia)







RING MAIN UNIT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Ring Main Unit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Gas (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 &

2025

Air (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Oil (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Solid Dielectric (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Ring Main Unit Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ring Main Unit Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Distribution Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 5: Distribution Utilities (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Distribution Utilities (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 7: Industries (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industries (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 12: Infrastructure & Transportation (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Gas (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gas (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Gas (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Air (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Air (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Air (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oil (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Oil (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Solid Dielectric (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Solid Dielectric (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Solid Dielectric (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Ring Main Unit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Gas (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Air (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Oil (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Solid Dielectric (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Ring Main Unit Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ring Main Unit Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Ring Main Unit Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Ring Main Unit Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Ring Main Unit Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Ring Main Unit Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ring Main

Unit in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Ring Main Unit Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Ring Main Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 44: Ring Main Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ring Main Unit in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Ring Main Unit Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Ring Main Unit Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Ring Main Unit Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Ring Main Unit Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Gas (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Air (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 &

2025

Oil (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Solid Dielectric (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Ring Main Unit Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Ring Main Unit Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Ring Main Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ring Main Unit Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Ring Main Unit Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Ring Main Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Ring Main Unit Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Ring Main Unit Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Ring Main Unit Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Ring Main Unit Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Ring Main Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Ring Main Unit in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Ring Main Unit Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Ring Main Unit Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Ring Main Unit Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ring Main Unit in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Ring Main Unit Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ring Main Unit: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 83: Ring Main Unit Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Ring Main Unit Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Ring Main Unit Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Ring Main Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Ring Main Unit Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ring Main Unit Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Ring Main Unit Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Ring Main Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Ring Main Unit Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Ring Main Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Ring Main Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Ring Main Unit Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Ring Main Unit Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Ring Main Unit Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Ring Main Unit Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Ring Main Unit Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Ring Main Unit Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Ring Main Unit Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Ring Main Unit Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ring Main Unit in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ring Main Unit:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 134: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ring Main Unit Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Ring Main Unit Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Ring Main Unit Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Ring Main Unit Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Ring Main Unit in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Ring Main Unit Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Ring Main Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Ring Main Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Ring Main Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Ring Main Unit Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Ring Main Unit Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Ring Main Unit Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Ring Main Unit Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Ring Main Unit Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Ring Main Unit Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Ring Main Unit Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Ring Main Unit Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Ring Main Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Unit Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Ring Main Unit Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Unit Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Ring Main Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Ring Main Unit Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Ring Main Unit Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Ring Main Unit Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Ring Main Unit Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ring Main

Unit in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Ring Main Unit Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Ring Main Unit Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Ring Main Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 182: Ring Main Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Ring Main Unit Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Ring Main Unit Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Ring Main Unit Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Ring Main Unit Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ring Main Unit in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Ring Main Unit Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Ring Main Unit Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ring Main Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Ring Main Unit Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ring Main Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Ring Main Unit Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ring Main Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Unit Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Ring Main Unit Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Ring Main Unit Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Ring Main Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Ring Main Unit Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Ring Main Unit Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Ring Main Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Ring Main Unit Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Ring Main Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

__________________________

