Global Ripple Wallet and Gateway Provider GateHub Signs to Integrate 4Stop's KYC and Anti-Fraud Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH") a leading fraud prevention provider, announces that GateHub a global ripple wallet and gateway provider has signed to integrate 4Stop's proprietary KYC, compliance, and risk management technology.

"With the substantial cryptocurrency growth of 2017 and a bright future ahead for digital currencies, we are very excited to be working with GateHub, and to complement their wallet and gateway products with our risk prevention technology," states CEO of 4Stop, Ingo Ernst.

4Stop's unique real-time cascading KYC verification technology with its coalition of hundreds of global premium KYC data sources and real-time registration monitoring performs KYC like no other in the risk management industry. All backed behind 4Stops proprietary fraud prevention technology that encompasses a fully customized, multi-faceted rules engine, that performs real-time tiered rules processing and monitoring, rich database management, data science and much more.

"We are delighted to announce our expanded partnership with 4Stop to help us maintain the safety of customer information and assets and to comply with a worldwide patchwork of ever-evolving regulations and practices. This 4Stop partnership is key to remaining fully compliant, as we continue to build out our global infrastructure and product offerings. As we grow, our compliance technology needs to scale as well," says GateHub CEO Enej Pungerčar.

With the continued adoption of digital currencies both GateHub and 4Stop have recognized the importance and value of a combined partnership to support the cryptocurrency eco-system. With more regulatory pressure establishing its presence within the digital currencies realm, both GateHub and 4Stop target a collaborative development in establishing a global compliance strategy to not only support cryptocurrency today but for its future, an initiative both businesses are very excited about.

