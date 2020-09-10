Global risk management executive David Stills joins Sedgwick

Stills will focus on global carrier relations, global insurance markets, risk management, and litigation strategy and practices for clients' businesses. Additionally, Stills will advise the company on how to address issues that global organizations are facing during the pandemic, including hard insurance markets that have developed as a result of the crisis.

Stills most recently held the position of vice president of global risk management at Walmart Inc., a role he held for 18 years. In this role, David led a team of over 550 risk management and risk finance professionals, with responsibility for Walmart's Global Risk Management Division, including all lines of global insurance, captive insurance company management, U.S.-based casualty claims management, and executive leadership of Walmart Claims Services, Walmart's wholly owned third party administrator.

"With an experienced professional like David joining our team, we are confident that Sedgwick will continue to strengthen our caring counts approach to all client relations and customer service," said Mike Arbour, CEO of Sedgwick "We are excited to have such a well-respected and knowledgeable industry leader join our ranks and look forward to working together to achieve continued success."

Stills has a track record of industry success, including having management responsibility for over 3 million career casualty claims, overseeing the successful resolution of many complex and contested global insurance claims across all lines of insurance, and developing innovative programs insuring Walmart's global assets during a period of tremendous growth.

"Sedgwick is a company that continues to drive efficiency and innovation within the claims industry, and I am honored to join them in their efforts," said David Stills. "I'm looking forward to sharing my experiences with the company and aim to further ensure that all of Sedgwick's clients' needs are met to the highest standard."

Stills currently serves on the Board of Advisors of the Workers' Compensation Institute (WCI), a nonprofit educational organization that serves as a comprehensive resource to all workers' compensation stakeholders. He has worked with the Workers' Compensation Research Institute (WCRI) by serving on its Board of Directors for several years, and he has served on the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Self Insurers Guaranty Board. Last year, the Risk & Insurance Management Society (RIMS) inducted Stills to the Risk Management Honor Roll.

