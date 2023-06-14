Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030 - Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

14 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact on RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market
- RNA-Oriented Projects Set to Increase
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- What is RNA-Seq Technology?
- A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- PCR Emerges as the Leading Technology
- Drug Discovery Segment Poised to Lead the Global Market
- North America Emerges as the Major Regional Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries
- Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling
- Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector
- Progressive Growth of Omics Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market
- The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology
- RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases
- Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research
- Bulk RNA Sequencing
- Single-Cell Sequencing
- Spatial Transcriptomics
- Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth
- The Evolution of scRNA-seq
- Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing
- scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases
- SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease
- Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground
- Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth
- inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis
- Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity
- Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth
- RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects
- Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes
- Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets
- Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities
- Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth
- Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells
- Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis
- RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies
- Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 115 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- CD Genomics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GenXPro GmbH
- Illumina, Inc.
- LC Sciences
- Merck KGaA
- Qiagen N.V.
- Sequentia Biotech SL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2zwd2
