Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030 - Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact on RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

RNA-Oriented Projects Set to Increase

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is RNA-Seq Technology?

A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

PCR Emerges as the Leading Technology

Drug Discovery Segment Poised to Lead the Global Market

North America Emerges as the Major Regional Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling

Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector

Progressive Growth of Omics Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology

RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases

Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research

Bulk RNA Sequencing

Single-Cell Sequencing

Spatial Transcriptomics

Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth

The Evolution of scRNA-seq

Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing

scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases

SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease

Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground

Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth

inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth

Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity

Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth

RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects

Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes

Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth

Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells

Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis

RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies

Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 115 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenXPro GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

LC Sciences

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Sequentia Biotech SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2zwd2

