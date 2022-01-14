Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$10.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market.

The gene expression patterns` increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand.

Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies` R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are the other key factors anticipated to drive market growth.

Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth over the analysis period. For instance, NuGEN Technologies, Inc.'s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $891.5 Million by 2026

The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$891.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America represents the most dominant region because of the presence of a large number of biotech companies having well-established infrastructure and state-of-the-art technological platforms. Growing opportunities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of government initiatives are the other factors driving market growth.

Additionally, the sustained increase in transcriptomics-related research and development investments by the private sector is enabling the regional market players to develop targeted therapeutics.



Services Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2026.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

RNA-Seq Technology

A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market

Growth Prospects and Outlook

Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Market Outlook

Segmentation by Technology

Application-based Analysis

Geography-based Analysis

North America Leads the Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenXPro GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

LC Sciences

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Sequentia Biotech SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Demand

Transcriptomics Application in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling

Increasing PCR applications in Biotechnology Sector

The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology

Single-cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth

Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing

Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground

Conventional Microarrays

Latest Microarrays

Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Witness Growth

inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth

Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth

RNA Sequencing Registers Significant Growth

Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes

Liquid Biopsy

Plant Gene Expression

Nanopore RNA Sequencing

3'RNA Sequencing

Specific Targeted Sequencing

NanoString Technology - A Proprietary Transcriptomics Technology

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells

Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies

Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

