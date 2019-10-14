Global RNA Interference (RNAi) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

RNA Interference (RNAi) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.5%. Drug Discovery & Development, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.3 Billion by the year 2025, Drug Discovery & Development will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Drug Discovery & Development will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Benitec BioPharma; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Qiagen, Inc.; Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Silence Therapeutics PLC







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

RNA Interference (RNAi) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US RNA Interference (RNAi) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BENITEC BIOPHARMA

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

QIAGEN

QUARK PHARMACEUTICALS

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

