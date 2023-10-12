Global RNA Market Dominated by North America with 94% Share in 2035: Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential - Latest Insights and Investments Unveiled

12 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Therapeutics Market and RNA Vaccines Market by Type of Modality, Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RNA Vaccines and RNA Therapeutics market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated worth of over USD 1.1 billion by 2035 and a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
RNA-based therapeutics have gained prominence in the healthcare industry due to their potential in protein production and gene function regulation, offering advantages in terms of therapeutic efficacy and safety compared to traditional treatment approaches.
Key Highlights and Trends:
- Next Generation RNA Therapeutics and Vaccines: The market is witnessing the development of next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines that target diseases previously considered undruggable. These include modalities such as circular RNA (circRNA), endless RNA (eRNA), self-activating RNA (sacRNA), self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA), replicating RNA (repRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA). These therapies offer structural stability, expression specificity, targeted delivery, non-immunogenicity, high efficiency, and the ability to target a wide range of therapeutic areas.
- Clinical Trials: Over 100 next-generation RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines are currently approved or in various stages of development, with nearly 25% in clinical trials. A significant portion of these candidates focuses on infectious diseases (40%) and oncological disorders (32%). High research efforts and clinical trials in this domain indicate substantial growth potential.
- Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines: Self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccines have gained attention, with advantages over first-generation mRNA vaccines. These saRNA vaccines offer enhanced stability, low concentration administration, and prolonged therapeutic effects, making them a potential alternative to traditional RNA-based approaches.
- tRNA Therapeutics: Transfer RNA (tRNA) therapies are being explored by companies like Alltrna and ReCode Therapeutics. These therapies involve engineering tRNA to correct gene codes and regulate gene expression. Although still in early stages of development, these therapies hold promise for conditions such as Cystic Fibrosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and Pulmonary Sarcoidosis.
- Circular RNA Therapeutics: Circular RNA therapies have attracted interest due to their stability. Start-ups and funding activity in this field have surged, with companies like Chimerna Therapeutics, Esperovax, and Orna Therapeutics making significant strides. Collaborations and partnerships are driving the development of circular RNA therapies.
- North America Dominance: North America leads the market, with approximately 94% of the market share projected for 2035. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience faster growth during the forecast period.
- Stakeholder Engagement: Many companies are partnering to advance research and development in next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines. Several strategic partnerships have been established, with over 22% focused on research and development agreements.
- Investment and Funding: The market has attracted substantial investments, with over $2.9 billion raised or invested in RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines development since 2019. This indicates strong interest and financial support from stakeholders.
- Recent Developments: Notable recent developments include collaborations between Tevard Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for tRNA therapies, Esperovax and Gingko Bioworks for circular RNA therapeutics, and HDT Bio's technology utilization agreement with the Pan African Cancer Research Institute (PACRI) for self-amplifying RNA vaccines and therapeutics.
The rapid pace of innovation, encouraging clinical trial results, accelerated approvals, and the continued efforts of both industry and non-industry players are expected to drive significant growth in the next-generation RNA vaccines and RNA therapeutics market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
6. MARKET LANDSCAPE
7. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE
8. DRUG PROFILES
9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
10. PATENT ANALYSIS
11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
13. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
14. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, 2023-2035
15. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MODALITY
16. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE
17. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
18. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
19. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
20. OVERALL RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS
Companies Mentioned
- 4SR Biosciences
- 8VC
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- Alltrna
- AlphaVax
- aMoon
- Apple Tree Partners
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Aspire Capital
- AstraZeneca
- Atlas Special Opportunities
- aTyr Pharma
- Aurora Vaccines
- Avidity Partners
- AyurMaya Capital Management Fund
- BeiGene
- MPM BioImpact
- BioNTech
- Camford Capital
- Catalent
- Charles River
- Chimerna Therapeutics
- Chimeron Bio
- Circio
- Circularis
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)
- Colt Ventures
- Cowen Healthcare Investments
- Creative Biolabs
- CSL Behring
- CSL Seqirus
- CureVac
- Curia
- Dualsystems Biotech
- Duke-NUS Medical School
- EcoR1 Capital
- Eli Lilly
- Elixirgen Therapeutics
- Epidarex
- Esperovax
- F2 Ventures
- Flagship Pioneering
- FPV Ventures
- Frazier Life Sciences
- Friends of FSH Research
- FUJIFILM
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genevant Sciences
- George Mason University
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gritstone bio
- hC Bioscience
- HDT Bio
- Hercules Capital
- ImmunityBio
- Imperial College London
- Israeli Ministry of Health
- Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
- K2 HealthVentures
- Konishiyasu
- KYORIN Pharmaceutical
- Laronde
- Leaps by Bayer
- Levatio Therapeutics
- Maryland Industrial Partnerships
- thisMerck
- Michigan Rise
- MiNA Therapeutics
- miRecule
- Miyako Capital
- MPM Capital
- MSA Capital
- MUFG Bank
- National Cancer Institute (NCI)
- National Institutes of Health
- Nobelpharma
- Oncorus
- OrbiMed
- Orbital Therapeutics
- Orna Therapeutics
- Pan African Cancer Research Institute (PACRI)
- Panacea Venture
- Perceptive Advisors
- Pfizer
- Playground Global
- Precision NanoSystems
- Quanchuang Capital
- Recipharm
- ReCode Therapeutics
- Redmile Group
- Replicate Bioscience
- Ring Code Biotech
- Sanofi
- Servier
- ShapeTX
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Simnova
- SK Impact Fund
- Sojitz
- Solve FSHD
- Strand Therapeutics
- SYTE.bio
- Taiho Ventures
- Takeda Ventures
- Tevard Biosciences
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- The National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS)
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)
- Therorna
- Transine Therapeutics
- TriLink BioTechnologies
- University of Antwerp
- UZ Gent
- VaxEquity
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vida Ventures
- Vingroup
- VLP Therapeutics
- Ziphius Vaccines
- Zogenix (Acquired by UCB)
- Zoic Capital
