Global RNA Sequencing Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Roche Holding, Agilent Technologies and Qiagen Among Others

The "RNA Sequencing Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report

The global RNA sequencing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% to reach US$6.264 billion by 2026, from US$2.643 billion in 2019.

RNA-sequencing is a known technique that is used to examine the sequences and quantity of RNA in a sample with the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS). The major applications of RNA sequencing are that it lets us investigate and discover the transcriptome, the total cellular content of RNAs including mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA. This allows scientists to understand the overall biology of a cell and assess overall changes that would be used to indicate disease. Some of the most popular techniques that use RNA-sequencing are transcriptional profiling, SNP identification, RNA editing, and differential gene expression analysis. RNA sequencing is considered more vital as it is only limited to genomic sequences, has a low background signal, and is more quantifiable.



Driving Factors

The global demand for RNA sequencing over traditional technologies has proven to be the driving factor of industry growth. The RNA sequencing has higher sensitivity for genes expressed either at low or very high levels and a higher dynamic range of expression levels over which transcripts can be detected (>8000-fold range). Also, it provides insight into the transcriptome of a cell compared to previous conventional technologies and recent advances in the RNA-Seq workflow, from sample preparation to library construction to data analysis.

Also, the effectiveness of RNA sequencing in the current COVID-19 situation has led to many top industries adopting these technologies and hence leading to its growth. Its effectiveness again the treatment of many diseases such as cancer has improved the overall healthcare system.



Growth Factors

The government and private sectors of developing countries have invested in their research and development sectors and in RNA sequencing programs to get a deep knowledge between genetics and diseases. Many such government organizations have taken an active part in the sequencing program to get better ways for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Due to this large support, several new entrants have entered the market as many RNA sequencing projects have been introduced which leads to the overall growth of this industry and gives growth opportunities to key players in the industry



Less Cost of Sequencing and effectiveness in the treatment of cancer

The reduction in the cost of genome sequencing has led to the widespread adoption of these techniques thus positively impacting the adoption of RNA sequencing product lines. In addition to this, significant funding had been offered for technological advancements, including RNA sequencing, by government organizations. RNA sequencing also facilitates the identification of differentially expressed genes, had enabled several researchers to efficiently identify up and down-regulated genes that are associated with different cancers.



Restraints

Lack of skill power and expenditure on Research and Development Programs

The expenditure on research and development in growing economies is mainly dependent on funding provided by external sources. Although governments and private bodies try to provide funds for the research programs, many research firms and academic institutes are facing budget problems and are not able to afford advanced and premium-priced equipment and technologies which further leads to an effect on the growth of these industries and their expansion in developing nations.

The RNA-based mappings depend on cDNA synthesis which poses a challenge in short-lived transcripts such as primary microRNAs, the efficiency of which is dependent on RNA sequence and structure Also, the lack of skilled professional in this industry are less in number which further hinders the growth of this industry. Due to this, the interpretation of complex data takes time and researchers face difficulties leading to slow growth in the industry.



Impact of COVID-19 on the RNA sequencing market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on the world as a whole and has led to economic breakdown and loss of life. It has caused a highly transmissible and ongoing pandemic worldwide. Due to its rapid development, global RNA sequencing plays a vital role in many aspects. The impact of COVID-19 seems to be positive on the global RNA sequencing market.It has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as increases in adoption of personalized medicines, therapeutic response research, external funding for executive Research & Development. However, the accuracy standardization concerns in testing and lack of skilled technical personal are some of the key factors limiting the growth of the market.



In addition to this, the global RNA sequencing technology is playing a vital role against COVID-19 alone with its mutations, transmission, and genetics research. Also, COVID-19 has highlighted the need for genomic sequencing tools from initial detection of the emerging virus to diagnostic. These all factors are promoting the developments and investments are being done by big pharma and technology players to support these new diagnostic test methods

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global RNA Sequencing Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

5.3. Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

5.4. Nanopore Sequencing

5.5. Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)



6. Global RNA Sequencing Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small RNA Sequencing

6.3. Expression Profiling Analysis

6.4. De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

6.5. Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics



7. Global RNA Sequencing Market Forecast by End-User (US$ billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Research Centers

7.3. Biotechnology Labs

7.4. Healthcare Centers

7.5. Others



8. Global RNA Sequencing Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. Israel

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Indonesia

8.6.5. Thailand

8.6.6. Taiwan

8.6.7. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Strategies of Key Players

9.3. Recent Investments and Deals



