Global RNA Therapeutics Market Investment Analysis and Growth Report 2023-2035: Innovators Landscape, Analysis of Investments and Company Valuation, Business Risks, Opportunity Analysis, Acquisitions

The Investor Series: Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Market report provides detailed information on the RNA therapeutics market, covering the various types of RNA therapeutics, including RNAi therapies, RNA aptamers, and mRNA therapies and mRNA vaccines. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, till 2035.

RNA therapies have emerged as a promising treatment modality, with the potential to target and alter genes, modulate protein function and broaden the range of druggable targets, thereby, paving way for new avenues in disease diagnosis and treatment. Foreseeing these opportunities, numerous start-ups have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector.

Owing to the rising demand for better therapeutic options and increasing adoption rate of such therapies, the investment focus for RNA therapeutics has increased significantly. In fact, since 2011, a total of over USD 16 billion was raised by RNA-based drug developers to advance their pipeline candidates.

It is worth highlighting that, amongst the RNA therapeutics investors, majority of the investments have been led by mRNA vaccines investors and mRNA therapeutics investors. This is followed by RNAi therapeutics investors and RNA aptamers investors. Driven by the rise in government initiatives for early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics and active involvement of RNA therapeutics investors, we anticipate a variety of novel RNA based therapeutics to be developed, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for both short- and long-term investors.

Scope of the Report

The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and a MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project and insights drawn from the curated data.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key advantages offered by RNA therapies and vaccines?

Which drugs are being evaluated across early and late stages of pipeline?

Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by RNA therapeutics

What type of therapies that are being offered by the innovator companies?

What are the key value propositions offered by players engaged in the RNA therapeutics domain?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics?

Who are the key investors that are actively supporting the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics?

What are the anticipated fundamental and technical trends of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape?

Who are the potential acquisition targets for investors in the RNA therapeutics domain?

What are the major risks for investors seeking to tap into the RNA therapeutics domain?

What is the estimated return on investments received by the investors?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to RNA therapeutics likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

EXCEL DELIVERABLE

1. INNOVATORS AND PRODUCTS DATASET

1.1. Analysis Notes

1.2. Innovators Landscape

1.3. Products Landscape

1.4. Value Proposition

1.5. Key Acquisition Targets

1.6. Appendices

2. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

2.1. Analysis Notes

2.2. Summary Dashboard

2.3. Capital Investments in RNA Therapeutics

2.4 Appendices

3. COMPANY VALUATION ANALYSIS

3.1. Analysis Notes

3.2. Sample Data Analysis

3.3. Company Valuation

3.4. Appendices

4. FUNDAMENTAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

4.1. Analysis Notes

4.2. Summary Dashboard

4.3. Company Fundamentals

4.4. Fundamental Analysis

4.5. Appendices

5. TECHNICAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

5.1. Analysis Notes

5.2. Key Highlights

5.3. Open High Low Close Chart / Stock Price & Volume Traded (Last 100 Days)

5.4. 5 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)

5.5. 10 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)

5.6. 50 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)

5.7. Bollinger Bands

5.8. Relative Strength Index

5.9. Average Directional Index

5.10. Commodity Channel Index

5.11. Williams R

5.12. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

5.13. Appendices

6. BUSINESS RISK ASSESSMENT

6.1. Analysis Notes

6.2. Business Risk Data

6.3. Appendices

7. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

7.1. Analysis Notes

7.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Summary

7.3. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Base Scenario

7.4. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Conservative Scenario

7.5. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Optimistic Scenario

8. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT

8.1. Analysis Notes

POWERPOINT DELIVERABLE

1. CONTEXT

2. PROJECT APPROACH

3. PROJECT OBJECTIVES

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section I: Introduction to RNA Therapeutics and Innovators Landscape

5. THE RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET

5.1. Overview

5.2. Types of RNA Therapeutics

5.3. Historical Development

5.4. Applications of RNA Therapeutics

5.5. Benefits of RNA Therapeutics

5.6. Challenges Associated with RNA Therapeutics

5.7. Contemporary Sentiments and Expert Opinions

6. RNA THERAPEUTICS: INNOVATORS LANDSCAPE

6.1. Methodology

6.2. Innovators in the RNA Therapeutics Market

6.3. Analysis of Innovators Landscape

6.4. Concluding Remarks

7. RNA THERAPEUTICS: PRODUCTS LANDSCAPE AND COMPANY HEALTH INDEXING

7.1. List of RNA Therapeutics

7.2. Analysis of Products Landscape

7.3. Company Health Indexing Methodology

7.4. Company Health Indexing Scoring

7.5. Company Health Indexing

8. VALUE PROPOSITION ANALYSIS

8.1. Overview and Methodology

8.2. Value Proposition Analysis: Therapy-related Aspect

8.3. Value Proposition Analysis: Developer-related Aspect

8.4. Value Proposition Analysis: Technology-related Aspect

8.5. Value Proposition Analysis: Patient-related Aspect

8.6. Concluding Remarks

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Overview and Methodology

9.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis

9.3. Concluding Remarks

Section II: Analysis of Investments and Company Valuation

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Overview

10.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3. Analysis by Geography and Most Active Companies

10.4. Analysis of Trends Associated with Individual Funding Categories

10.5. Funding and Investments Summary

11. COMPANY VALUATION ANALYSIS

11.1. Overview and Methodology

11.2. Valuation of Public Companies

11.3. Company Valuation: Based on Company Size

11.4. Company Valuation: Based on Latest Stage of Financing

11.5. Company Valuation: Based on Company Size and Latest Stage of Funding

Section III: Financial Analysis and Assessment of Business Risks

12. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PUBLIC VENTURES

12.1. Fundamental Financial Analysis Overview

12.2. Financial Ratios (Interpretation Guide)

12.3. Fundamental Financial Analysis: List of Public Companies

13. COMPANY PROFILES OF PUBLIC VENTURES

13.1. Arbutus Biopharma

13.2. Arcturus Therapeutics

13.3. GreenLight Biosciences

13.4. Gritstone bio

13.5. IVERIC bio

13.6. Moderna

13.7. Omega Therapeutics

13.8. Phio Pharmaceuticals

13.9. Regulus Therapeutics

13.10. Vir Biotechnology

14. BUSINESS RISK ASSESSMENT

14.1. Overview and Methodology

14.2. Operations-related Risks

14.3. Business-related Risks

14.4. Financial / Asset-related Risks

14.5. Product / Technology-related Risks

14.6. Industry Specific Risks

14.7. Other Risks

14.8. Summary of Business Risk Assessment

Section IV: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Overview and Methodology

15.2. Global RNA Therapeutics Market, 2023-2035

15.2.1. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Type of Therapy, 2023 and 2035

15.2.2. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2023 and 2035

15.2.3. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Route of Administration, 2023 and 2035

Section V: Analysis of Returns on Investment and Key Acquisition Targets

16. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT

16.1. Overview and Methodology

16.2. Case Studies

16.2.1. Avidity Biosciences

16.2.2. BioNTech

16.2.3. GreenLight Biosciences

16.2.4. Gritstone bio

16.2.5. IVERIC bio

16.2.6. Moderna

16.2.7. Regulus Therapeutics

16.2.8. Vir Biotechnology

16.3. Concluding Remarks

17. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

17.1. Overview

17.2. List of Key Acquisition Targets

17.3. Concluding Remarks

18. CONCLUSION

19. APPENDICES

