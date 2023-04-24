Global RNA Therapeutics Market Investment Analysis and Growth Report 2023-2035: Innovators Landscape, Analysis of Investments and Company Valuation, Business Risks, Opportunity Analysis, Acquisitions

Apr 24, 2023, 06:15 ET
The "Investor Series: Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Investor Series: Opportunities in RNA Therapeutics Market report provides detailed information on the RNA therapeutics market, covering the various types of RNA therapeutics, including RNAi therapies, RNA aptamers, and mRNA therapies and mRNA vaccines. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, till 2035.
RNA therapies have emerged as a promising treatment modality, with the potential to target and alter genes, modulate protein function and broaden the range of druggable targets, thereby, paving way for new avenues in disease diagnosis and treatment. Foreseeing these opportunities, numerous start-ups have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector.
Owing to the rising demand for better therapeutic options and increasing adoption rate of such therapies, the investment focus for RNA therapeutics has increased significantly. In fact, since 2011, a total of over USD 16 billion was raised by RNA-based drug developers to advance their pipeline candidates.
It is worth highlighting that, amongst the RNA therapeutics investors, majority of the investments have been led by mRNA vaccines investors and mRNA therapeutics investors. This is followed by RNAi therapeutics investors and RNA aptamers investors. Driven by the rise in government initiatives for early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics and active involvement of RNA therapeutics investors, we anticipate a variety of novel RNA based therapeutics to be developed, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for both short- and long-term investors.
Scope of the Report
The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and a MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project and insights drawn from the curated data.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key advantages offered by RNA therapies and vaccines?
- Which drugs are being evaluated across early and late stages of pipeline?
- Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by RNA therapeutics
- What type of therapies that are being offered by the innovator companies?
- What are the key value propositions offered by players engaged in the RNA therapeutics domain?
- What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics?
- Who are the key investors that are actively supporting the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics?
- What are the anticipated fundamental and technical trends of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape?
- Who are the potential acquisition targets for investors in the RNA therapeutics domain?
- What are the major risks for investors seeking to tap into the RNA therapeutics domain?
- What is the estimated return on investments received by the investors?
- How is the current and future market opportunity related to RNA therapeutics likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
EXCEL DELIVERABLE
1. INNOVATORS AND PRODUCTS DATASET
1.1. Analysis Notes
1.2. Innovators Landscape
1.3. Products Landscape
1.4. Value Proposition
1.5. Key Acquisition Targets
1.6. Appendices
2. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
2.1. Analysis Notes
2.2. Summary Dashboard
2.3. Capital Investments in RNA Therapeutics
2.4 Appendices
3. COMPANY VALUATION ANALYSIS
3.1. Analysis Notes
3.2. Sample Data Analysis
3.3. Company Valuation
3.4. Appendices
4. FUNDAMENTAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
4.1. Analysis Notes
4.2. Summary Dashboard
4.3. Company Fundamentals
4.4. Fundamental Analysis
4.5. Appendices
5. TECHNICAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
5.1. Analysis Notes
5.2. Key Highlights
5.3. Open High Low Close Chart / Stock Price & Volume Traded (Last 100 Days)
5.4. 5 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)
5.5. 10 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)
5.6. 50 Day Moving Average (Buy & Sell Signals)
5.7. Bollinger Bands
5.8. Relative Strength Index
5.9. Average Directional Index
5.10. Commodity Channel Index
5.11. Williams R
5.12. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
5.13. Appendices
6. BUSINESS RISK ASSESSMENT
6.1. Analysis Notes
6.2. Business Risk Data
6.3. Appendices
7. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
7.1. Analysis Notes
7.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Summary
7.3. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Base Scenario
7.4. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Conservative Scenario
7.5. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Optimistic Scenario
8. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT
8.1. Analysis Notes
POWERPOINT DELIVERABLE
1. CONTEXT
2. PROJECT APPROACH
3. PROJECT OBJECTIVES
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Section I: Introduction to RNA Therapeutics and Innovators Landscape
5. THE RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET
5.1. Overview
5.2. Types of RNA Therapeutics
5.3. Historical Development
5.4. Applications of RNA Therapeutics
5.5. Benefits of RNA Therapeutics
5.6. Challenges Associated with RNA Therapeutics
5.7. Contemporary Sentiments and Expert Opinions
6. RNA THERAPEUTICS: INNOVATORS LANDSCAPE
6.1. Methodology
6.2. Innovators in the RNA Therapeutics Market
6.3. Analysis of Innovators Landscape
6.4. Concluding Remarks
7. RNA THERAPEUTICS: PRODUCTS LANDSCAPE AND COMPANY HEALTH INDEXING
7.1. List of RNA Therapeutics
7.2. Analysis of Products Landscape
7.3. Company Health Indexing Methodology
7.4. Company Health Indexing Scoring
7.5. Company Health Indexing
8. VALUE PROPOSITION ANALYSIS
8.1. Overview and Methodology
8.2. Value Proposition Analysis: Therapy-related Aspect
8.3. Value Proposition Analysis: Developer-related Aspect
8.4. Value Proposition Analysis: Technology-related Aspect
8.5. Value Proposition Analysis: Patient-related Aspect
8.6. Concluding Remarks
9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9.1. Overview and Methodology
9.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis
9.3. Concluding Remarks
Section II: Analysis of Investments and Company Valuation
10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Overview
10.2. Analysis by Type of Funding
10.3. Analysis by Geography and Most Active Companies
10.4. Analysis of Trends Associated with Individual Funding Categories
10.5. Funding and Investments Summary
11. COMPANY VALUATION ANALYSIS
11.1. Overview and Methodology
11.2. Valuation of Public Companies
11.3. Company Valuation: Based on Company Size
11.4. Company Valuation: Based on Latest Stage of Financing
11.5. Company Valuation: Based on Company Size and Latest Stage of Funding
Section III: Financial Analysis and Assessment of Business Risks
12. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PUBLIC VENTURES
12.1. Fundamental Financial Analysis Overview
12.2. Financial Ratios (Interpretation Guide)
12.3. Fundamental Financial Analysis: List of Public Companies
13. COMPANY PROFILES OF PUBLIC VENTURES
13.1. Arbutus Biopharma
13.2. Arcturus Therapeutics
13.3. GreenLight Biosciences
13.4. Gritstone bio
13.5. IVERIC bio
13.6. Moderna
13.7. Omega Therapeutics
13.8. Phio Pharmaceuticals
13.9. Regulus Therapeutics
13.10. Vir Biotechnology
14. BUSINESS RISK ASSESSMENT
14.1. Overview and Methodology
14.2. Operations-related Risks
14.3. Business-related Risks
14.4. Financial / Asset-related Risks
14.5. Product / Technology-related Risks
14.6. Industry Specific Risks
14.7. Other Risks
14.8. Summary of Business Risk Assessment
Section IV: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
15.1. Overview and Methodology
15.2. Global RNA Therapeutics Market, 2023-2035
15.2.1. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Type of Therapy, 2023 and 2035
15.2.2. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2023 and 2035
15.2.3. RNA Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Route of Administration, 2023 and 2035
Section V: Analysis of Returns on Investment and Key Acquisition Targets
16. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT
16.1. Overview and Methodology
16.2. Case Studies
16.2.1. Avidity Biosciences
16.2.2. BioNTech
16.2.3. GreenLight Biosciences
16.2.4. Gritstone bio
16.2.5. IVERIC bio
16.2.6. Moderna
16.2.7. Regulus Therapeutics
16.2.8. Vir Biotechnology
16.3. Concluding Remarks
17. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS
17.1. Overview
17.2. List of Key Acquisition Targets
17.3. Concluding Remarks
18. CONCLUSION
19. APPENDICES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsyexw
