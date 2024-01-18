Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2030, with Competitor Analysis for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, QIAGEN, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Arbutus Biopharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals & Benitec Biopharma

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNAi Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNAi therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.23 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of a 7.69% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The study on RNAi therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.

The report on RNAi therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2021-2030.  The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2021-2030. The report's Growth Matrix provides insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Market Insights

  • Intensive R&D efforts are propelling advances in RNAi therapeutics, which promise to revolutionize the approach to treating chronic diseases.
  • Collaboration between drug distribution enterprises and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) continues to be a pivotal growth factor in the industry.
  • Innovative progress in RNAi delivery mechanisms is anticipated to expand the range of therapeutic indications, offering lucrative market opportunities.

In contrast to the drivers, one of the main restraints highlighted in the market analysis is the complexity involved in the delivery mechanisms of RNAi therapeutics, which can pose challenges to market growth.

Report Segmentation

The global RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, route of administration, and end user.

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Type

  • Small interfering RNA (siRNA)
  • MicroRNA (miRNA)

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

  • Genetic Disorders
  • Oncology
  • Neurodegenerative Disorders
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Renal Diseases
  • Others

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

  • Intradermal Injections
  • Pulmonary Delivery
  • Intravenous Injections

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by End User

  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research and Academic Laboratories
  • Hospitals

Company Profiles

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • QIAGEN
  • Olix Pharmaceuticals
  • Arbutus Biopharma
  • Silence Therapeutics
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
  • Quark Software
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals
  • Benitec Biopharma

What does this Report Deliver?

  • Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RNAi therapeutics market.
  • Complete coverage of all the segments in the RNAi therapeutics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.
  • Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RNAi therapeutics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
  • Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9tyal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Emerging Cyber Threats and Regulatory Mandates Drive Growth

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Emerging Cyber Threats and Regulatory Mandates Drive Growth

The "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been...
Bonsai Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2028, with Company Analysis for MiniGardens Bonsai, Lodder Bonsai, Love My Bonsai, Abana Homes, Bonsai Direct & House of Bonsai

Bonsai Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2028, with Company Analysis for MiniGardens Bonsai, Lodder Bonsai, Love My Bonsai, Abana Homes, Bonsai Direct & House of Bonsai

The "Bonsai Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global bonsai market is witnessing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.