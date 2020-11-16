Global Road Freight Transportation Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $938.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Freight Transportation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Freight Transportation estimated at US$3.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $938.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Road Freight Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$938.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alkom-Trans SIA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

DSV A/S

Fercam S.p.A.

First European Logistics Ltd.

FM Logistic

Gondrand Group

Ital Logistics Ltd.

KLG Europe

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Road Freight Transportation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Road Freight Transportation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Road Freight Transportation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Road Freight Transportation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Road Freight Transportation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Road Freight Transportation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Road Freight Transportation Market: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

