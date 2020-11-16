Global Road Freight Transportation Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $938.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
Nov 16, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Freight Transportation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Freight Transportation estimated at US$3.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $938.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Road Freight Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$938.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
