FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: March 2021 Executive Engagements: 432 Companies: 71 - Players covered include 3M Company; A.M.P.E.R.E. SYSTEM; Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited; Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd; Aximum S.A; Basler Lacke AG; Crown Technology, LLC; Geveko Markings; Hitex International Group; JS CHEM CORPORATION; Kataline Group; Kelly Bros; Kestrel Thermoplastic Limited; Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt Ltd; Ozark Materials LLC; Reda National Co.; Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG; Sealmaster; SWARCO AG; The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Paint-based Markings, Performance-based Markings); Application (Roads & Highways, Factory, Parking Lots, Airports, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-



Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

Road markings present an effective and economical traffic safety option owing to their ability guide motorists for ensuring a smooth traffic flow. The market is set to gain from increasing focus on road safety and introduction of new standards and guidelines by countries. Growth in the market is propelled by increasing population, rapid urbanization, and enhanced quality of life. The market is also expected to receive a push from ongoing efforts by governments to form comprehensive policies to maintain road markings and reduce the number of accidents. Regulators and concerned authorities in the Europe, for instance have approved wet-night visible materials under the A556 section for reducing risk of road accidents.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Road Marking Materials market. Paints are used for markings on public streets and private spaces. These materials are offered in various color options that symbolize a specific function. Performance-based markings comprise thermoplastics and cold plastics. Cold plastic tapes are widely used for marking stop bars, crosswalks and traffic guidance like turn lanes, train crossings, HOV lanes, taxi lanes, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and bus lanes. Thermoplastic materials are exhibiting strong gains owing to their performance-related benefits including enhanced retro-reflectivity and durability as well as VOC-free nature.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Road Marking Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.85% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. North America and Europe lead the market owing to the large and established road networks in these regions. Moreover, high vehicular density, and stringent road safety norms necessitate the use of advanced materials and also regular maintenance in these regions, leading to higher demand. Emerging markets in Asia such as China and India are expected to offer robust growth opportunities owing to the huge infrastructure investments in these markets. In addition, both China and India are aggressively expanding their air travel network through upgrades to existing facilities or building greenfield airports, driving demand for road marking materials. More

