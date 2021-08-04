Global Road Racing Bicycle Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Vendor Type, User, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Racing Bicycle Market Research Report by Vendor Type, by User, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Road Racing Bicycle Market size was estimated at USD 9,114.88 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,668.05 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.40% to reach USD 13,230.56 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Road Racing Bicycle to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Vendor Type, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Aftermarket and OEM.

Based on Product, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Aluminum Frame, Carbon Fiber Frame, and Steel Frame.

Based on User, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Adult and Kids.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Offline and Online.

Based on Application, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Amateur and Professional.

Based on Geography, the Road Racing Bicycle Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Road Racing Bicycle Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market, including Advanced Sports, Inc., Atlas Mountain Race, Cycling Sports Group, Inc., Cyrusher, Diamondback Bicycles, Eddy Merckx, F.I.V. Edoardo Bianchi S.p.A, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Giordano-Bikes, GT Bicycles Inc., Hero Cycles Ltd, Jamis Bicycles, K2Cycles, Kestrel Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES International, RC Jenson Inc., Schwinn by Pacific Cycle, Inc., SCOTT NETWORK SOLUTIONS, Seven Cycles, Inc., and Zhejiang Beiou Composites Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Road Racing Bicycle Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Advancement in design claiming to reduce aerodynamic drag

5.1.1.2. Increase in government initiatives for cycling activities

5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of e-bikes as sports equipment

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues related to maintenance and servicing of the bicycles

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising influence of celebrity endorsement and international sports events

5.1.3.2. Increasing demand for road racing bicycles in emerging economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost associated with the carbon fiber composite bicycle frame

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Road Racing Bicycle Market, by Vendor Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aftermarket

6.3. OEM



7. Road Racing Bicycle Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aluminum Frame

7.3. Carbon Fiber Frame

7.4. Steel Frame



8. Road Racing Bicycle Market, by User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Adult

8.3. Kids



9. Road Racing Bicycle Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Road Racing Bicycle Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Amateur

10.3. Professional



11. Americas Road Racing Bicycle Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Road Racing Bicycle Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Road Racing Bicycle Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Advanced Sports, Inc.

15.2. Atlas Mountain Race

15.3. Cycling Sports Group, Inc.

15.4. Cyrusher

15.5. Diamondback Bicycles

15.6. Eddy Merckx

15.7. F.I.V. Edoardo Bianchi S.p.A

15.8. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

15.9. Giordano-Bikes

15.10. GT Bicycles Inc.

15.11. Hero Cycles Ltd

15.12. Jamis Bicycles

15.13. K2Cycles

15.14. Kestrel Bicycles

15.15. MERIDA BIKES International

15.16. RC Jenson Inc.

15.17. Schwinn by Pacific Cycle, Inc.

15.18. SCOTT NETWORK SOLUTIONS

15.19. Seven Cycles, Inc.

15.20. Zhejiang Beiou Composites Manufacturing Co. Ltd



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pimjme

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

