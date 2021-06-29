Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Rise of the Bio-Pharma Industry as a Lucrative Emerging End-User of Cold Chain Transport to Benefit Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Truck Refrigeration System & Bodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Van Refrigeration System & Bodies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Trailer Refrigeration System & Bodies Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Trailer Refrigeration System & Bodies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for the Market

Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation

Cryogenic-Powered Refrigeration Equipment Grow In Popularity

Key Issues & Challenges

Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 76 Featured):

Carrier Transicold

Chereau SAS

FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH

GAH Refrigeration Ltd

Great Dane

Hubbard Products Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Lamberet SAS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Morgan Corporation

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Thermo King Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Wabash National Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Population & Pressure on Food Supply and Security to Drive Growth in the Food Cold Chain Sector

The Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market and a Primary Growth Driver for Refrigerated Transport Technologies

Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Continuous Technology Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market

Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for the Market

Multi-Temperature Systems Reduce Multi-Trip Transportation

Expanding Base of Affluent Middle Class Population & the Resulting Higher Per Capita Spending on Convenience Frozen Foods to Spur Growth in the Food Industry

Rise of the Bio-Pharma Industry as a Lucrative Emerging End-User of Cold Chain Transport to Benefit Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 76

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7lam4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

