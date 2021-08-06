FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 1602 Companies: 26 - Players covered include AC Photonics, Inc ADVA Optical Networking SE Agiltron, Inc Ciena Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc Corning Incorporated Enablence Technologies, Inc. Finisar Corporation Fujitsu Limited II-VI Inc Infinera Corporation Lumentum Operations LLC PacketLight Networks, Ltd and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type [Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based, Edge ROADMs); Application (Metro, Long Haul); End-Use (Communication, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

ROADM WSS components deliver flexible, uninterrupted and high-speed service to support the mesh and ring architecture. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by soaring demand for sophisticated components that offer flexibility to manage wavelengths while allowing efficient monitoring of network operations. The market growth is propelled by extensive adoption of Internet services and burgeoning data traffic, which has stirred up the adoption of high-speed communication network. Reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers (ROADMs) represent advanced networking components capable of connecting network systems with wavelength selective switch (WSS). These components offer numerous advantages over traditional networking systems like remote process management, control and monitoring over high-capacity networks, and network operating cost savings. As telecom and IT networks embark on improving or even installing next-generation technologies into their networks, the flexibility and precision offered by ROADM WSS component, coupled with the lower cost of the devices, is expected to drive the market for ROADM WSS components in the future.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ROADM WSS Component estimated at US$630.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$503.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growth in Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is on account of exponential growth of the network data traffic and rising demand for high-speed networks. WSS-based components are commonly employed in long haul and metro.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $234.2 Million by 2026

The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$234.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR. The US commands the global market for ROADM WSS component due to technological advances and extensive adoption of the ROADM architecture in the IT & telecommunication sector for ensuring seamless services. The regional market is gaining from broader penetration of the Internet and burgeoning data traffic, which has created a robust demand for high-speed communication. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is steered by growing spending on IT networks, mobile app usage trends, and growing digital workforce numbers.

PLC-based Segment to Reach $218.8 Million by 2026

PLC-based ROADM relies on Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) to achieve multiplexing and de-multiplexing of wavelengths for switching. Some of the main benefits of PLC include reduced insertion losses in nodes, reliable and mature multiplexer or de-multiplexer, cost-efficient addition or dropping of multiple wavelengths, and scalability to OXC. In the global PLC-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$198.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.4 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

