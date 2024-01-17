Global Robo Taxi Market Report 2023-2028 - A $11 Billion Market by 2028, A Solution to Rapid Urbanization and Traffic Congestion Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robo Taxi Market Report by Application, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle, Service, Propulsion, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robo taxi market size reached US$600 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$11 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 62.38% during 2022-2028.

The significant technological advancements, shifting toward eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles, rapid urbanization and growing traffic congestion challenges, and supportive regulations and legal frameworks to provide the necessary foundation for robo taxi are some of the major factors propelling the market.

Leading technology companies are heavily investing in research and development to improve autonomous vehicle technology. They conduct extensive testing to enhance safety, efficiency, and scalability, pushing the boundaries of self-driving capabilities. Additionally, companies like Uber and Lyft are expanding their robo taxi fleets to cover more cities and regions. By increasing the availability of robo taxis, they aim to attract more customers and provide a compelling alternative to traditional ride-hailing services.

Other than this, key players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to leverage each other's strengths. Traditional automakers are teaming up with tech companies to combine automotive expertise with advanced technology, accelerating the development and deployment of robo taxis. Besides this, companies are engaging with governments and regulatory bodies to address policy, safety, and legal challenges. They actively participate in discussions, sharing insights, and providing inputs to shape autonomous vehicle regulations. In line with this, ensuring a seamless and safe customer experience is a priority for robo taxi service providers.

Companies are investing in user-friendly mobile apps, customer support, and enhanced safety features to build trust and encourage adoption. Moreover, some players are integrating robo taxi services into broader Mobility as a Service platforms, offering users a seamless combination of various transportation options, from public transit to robo taxis.

Robo Taxi Market Trends/Drivers

Technological Advancements



Innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies have significantly improved the capabilities of autonomous vehicles. Advanced AI algorithms enable robo taxis to perceive their surroundings, identify obstacles, and make complex decisions in real-time, ensuring safe and efficient navigation. Additionally, the development of high-resolution sensors, such as lidar and radar, enhances the vehicles' ability to detect and respond to dynamic environments accurately.

The continuous evolution of computing power allows for faster data processing and enhances the overall performance of autonomous systems. As research and development in these areas continue, the potential for fully autonomous and reliable robo taxi fleets becomes increasingly viable, attracting more investments and market interest.



Environmental Concerns



Robo taxis powered by electric or hybrid technologies offer a cleaner alternative to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. By eliminating tailpipe emissions and reducing carbon footprints, robo taxis align with global efforts to transition towards greener mobility options.

Governments and environmentally conscious consumers are supportive of initiatives that promote cleaner transportation, making the adoption of robo taxis a strategic step towards achieving eco-friendly urban mobility. As cities strive to achieve ambitious carbon reduction goals, the market for robo taxis gains momentum as a practical and environmentally responsible transportation solution.



Rapid Urbanization and Traffic Congestion Challenges



Robo taxis offer the potential to address these challenges by optimizing travel routes, utilizing ride-sharing, and operating continuously, thus alleviating traffic congestion in densely populated areas. By reducing the number of private vehicles on the road through shared mobility services, robo taxis can help reclaim valuable urban space, reduce commuting times, and improve overall transportation efficiency. As cities seek innovative ways to manage urban mobility and ensure smooth traffic flow, the deployment of robo taxis presents an attractive solution that can revolutionize urban transportation and enhance the quality of life for residents.



Robo Taxi Industry Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global robo taxi market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on application, level of autonomy, vehicle, service and propulsion.



Breakup by Application:

There is a higher demand for transportation services among the general population, leading to a larger customer base for passenger-focused applications. As robo taxis gain popularity as a convenient and efficient mode of urban transportation, more consumers are inclined to opt for ride-sharing and on-demand services, contributing to the expansion of the passenger segment.

Additionally, the proliferation of ride-hailing platforms and mobile applications has made it easier for users to access robo taxi services. These platforms provide seamless booking, payment options, and real-time tracking, making the experience convenient and user-friendly, further driving passenger adoption. Other than this, the potential cost savings associated with using robo taxis for daily commuting and travel make them an attractive option for individual passengers.

With shared rides and reduced car ownership expenses, passengers can benefit from a more affordable transportation alternative compared to owning a private vehicle. Furthermore, the increasing focus on urban mobility and reducing traffic congestion has spurred interest in passenger-oriented robo taxis, as they offer a scalable solution to address these challenges in crowded cities.



Breakup by Level of Autonomy:

Level 4 autonomy instills a higher level of trust and confidence among consumers. The technology's ability to navigate complex urban environments and handle various driving scenarios with minimal human input appeals to safety-conscious passengers. Additionally, the development and deployment of level 4 autonomous vehicles have received substantial investments from both technology companies and automotive manufacturers. This focus on advancing level 4 autonomy has resulted in a faster pace of development and commercialization, leading to a broader availability of these vehicles in the market.

Moreover, regulatory bodies have shown a willingness to support the testing and deployment of level 4 autonomous vehicles in controlled environments. As a result, manufacturers are more inclined to invest in this level of autonomy, leading to its dominant position in the market. Level 4 autonomous vehicles align with the industry's goal of achieving fully autonomous transportation. This level represents a significant step toward achieving that vision, making it a focal point of research, development, and market adoption.



Breakup by Vehicle:

The concept of robo taxis is closely associated with traditional car-like vehicles, and thus, the car segment represents a natural extension of the existing transportation paradigm. Consumers are more familiar with cars as a mode of transport, and the idea of autonomous cars operating as robo taxis aligns with their existing travel preferences. Additionally, the automotive industry's strong foundation and expertise in manufacturing cars have facilitated the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle technology in this segment.

Automotive manufacturers have been at the forefront of autonomous vehicle research and have invested heavily in creating self-driving cars, accelerating the availability of robo taxis in the car segment. Other than this, cars offer a versatile and adaptable platform for integrating autonomous technology. The industry has a vast range of car models, from compact sedans to larger SUVs, catering to diverse passenger needs and preferences. This flexibility allows robo taxi services to cater to various customer groups, making them an appealing option for a broad audience. Furthermore, the widespread infrastructure supporting cars, such as roads, parking spaces, and service centers, makes it convenient to integrate robo taxis into existing transportation systems. The compatibility of autonomous cars with existing urban infrastructure has further fueled the growth of the car segment in the robo taxi market.



Breakup by Service:

The rental model offers a flexible and cost-effective solution for consumers who seek occasional transportation needs. Many individuals may not require regular access to a personal vehicle, and renting a robo taxi when needed proves to be a convenient and economical choice. Additionally, the rental service model aligns well with the on-demand nature of robo taxis. Users can easily book a robo taxi for a specific duration, whether it's for a short trip or an extended journey, without the commitment of vehicle ownership. Other than this, the rental model allows for efficient fleet management by service providers. The rental system enables them to optimize vehicle utilization, ensuring that the robo taxis are in operation more frequently and generating revenue for the service provider.

Furthermore, the rental segment attracts diverse customer segments, including tourists, business travelers, and locals who need transportation for special occasions or specific events. This broad appeal drives higher demand for rental robo taxi services, making it the largest segment in the market breakup by service. Moreover, regulatory considerations may favor the rental model in certain regions, as it ensures greater oversight and control of robo taxi operations, thereby addressing safety and regulatory concerns.

