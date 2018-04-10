Global Robot Software Market Analysis 2017-2018 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 45.8% by 2022 - Growing Need to Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality is One Driver of the Market

The global robot software market is expected to grow from USD 1,142.2 Million in 2017 to USD 7,527.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 45.8%.

The factors that have significantly fueled the growth of the robot software market are growing need to reduce costs while maintaining quality and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, malware attack on data engulfed by robots is a restraining factor in the robot software market.

Recognition software consists of various modules used for object, voice, speech, image, gesture, facial, and character recognition. The recognition software provides highly integrated tools that help bot developers integrate AI into the software to enable the robot to tackle problems, such as language and dialog skills.

The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the next 5 years. The top countries contributing to the growth of the robot software market in this region are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India. China is expected to be at the forefront in the adoption of AI in robotics. The Chinese market is driven by exporting cost-effective products across the globe. Thus, the market offers tremendous opportunities to the robot software vendors to sell their software and solutions in China. Moreover, the Chinese market is expected to proliferate its expenditure related to AI and robotics, as the country in its 13th five-year plans has categorically prioritized its focus on AI and robotics. China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced an AI three year implementation program that is expected to be instrumental to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to help the country become a super power by 2030.

APAC is projected to be the high growth market, as the governments in these regions are providing easy loan facilities to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises with the start-up culture. The single most important factor that governs this high growth in the region is the manufacturing prowess of the emerging economies, such as China and India, to manufacture goods and export these cost-efficient products across the globe.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Robot Software Market

4.2 Market Top 4 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Life Cycle Analysis, By Region, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Malware Attacks on Data Engulfed By Robots

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of Raas

5.2.3.2 Higher Adoption By SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges Related to Criminal Liability

5.2.4.2 Concerns Over Data Protection and Cybersecurity

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Innovation Spotlight

5.3.1.1 Sophia: Social Humanoid Robot

5.3.1.2 Helena: Virtual Recruiting Assistant

5.3.1.3 Pepper: Autonomous Talking Humanoid

5.3.2 Technologies Behind AI-Powered Robot Software

5.3.2.1 AI



6 Robot Software Market, By Software Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Recognition Software

6.3 Simulation Software

6.4 Predictive Maintenance Software

6.5 Data Management and Analysis Software

6.6 Communication Management Software



7 Market By Robot Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Robots

7.3 Service Robots



8 Market By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 On-Demand



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Robot Software Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Use Case: Personal Banking Assistant to Help Clients in Deciding Investment Plans

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.3.1 Use Case: Help Buyers Find Goods They are Searching for

10.4 Government and Defense

10.4.1 Use Case: Reduction in the Frequency of Call on the Police Helpline Number

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Use Case: Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)

10.6 Transportation and Logistics

10.6.1 Use Case: Improve Navigation and Object Detection

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Use Case: Automate Traditional Industrial Robots

10.8 Telecommunications and IT

10.8.1 Use Case: Streamline Customer Support Processes

10.9 Academia and Research

10.9.1 Use Case: Use AI to Write Research Papers

10.10 Others



11 Robot Software Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Prominent Players in the Robot Software Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 ABB

13.3 Nvidia

13.4 Cloudminds

13.5 Liquid Robotics

13.6 Brain Corp

13.7 Aibrain

13.8 Furhat Robotics

13.9 Neurala

13.10 Energid Technologies

13.11 H2o.AI

13.12 Oxbotica



