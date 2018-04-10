Global Robot Software Market Analysis 2017-2018 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 45.8% by 2022 - Growing Need to Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality is One Driver of the Market

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Robot Software Market by Software Type (Recognition Software, Data Management & Analysis Software, and Communication Management Software), Robot Type (Industrial and Service Robot), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robot software market is expected to grow from USD 1,142.2 Million in 2017 to USD 7,527.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 45.8%.
The factors that have significantly fueled the growth of the robot software market are growing need to reduce costs while maintaining quality and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, malware attack on data engulfed by robots is a restraining factor in the robot software market.
Recognition software consists of various modules used for object, voice, speech, image, gesture, facial, and character recognition. The recognition software provides highly integrated tools that help bot developers integrate AI into the software to enable the robot to tackle problems, such as language and dialog skills.
The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the next 5 years. The top countries contributing to the growth of the robot software market in this region are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India. China is expected to be at the forefront in the adoption of AI in robotics. The Chinese market is driven by exporting cost-effective products across the globe. Thus, the market offers tremendous opportunities to the robot software vendors to sell their software and solutions in China. Moreover, the Chinese market is expected to proliferate its expenditure related to AI and robotics, as the country in its 13th five-year plans has categorically prioritized its focus on AI and robotics. China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced an AI three year implementation program that is expected to be instrumental to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to help the country become a super power by 2030.
APAC is projected to be the high growth market, as the governments in these regions are providing easy loan facilities to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises with the start-up culture. The single most important factor that governs this high growth in the region is the manufacturing prowess of the emerging economies, such as China and India, to manufacture goods and export these cost-efficient products across the globe.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Robot Software Market
4.2 Market Top 4 Verticals and Regions
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Life Cycle Analysis, By Region, 2017
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Costs While Maintaining Quality
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Malware Attacks on Data Engulfed By Robots
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth of Raas
5.2.3.2 Higher Adoption By SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Challenges Related to Criminal Liability
5.2.4.2 Concerns Over Data Protection and Cybersecurity
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Innovation Spotlight
5.3.1.1 Sophia: Social Humanoid Robot
5.3.1.2 Helena: Virtual Recruiting Assistant
5.3.1.3 Pepper: Autonomous Talking Humanoid
5.3.2 Technologies Behind AI-Powered Robot Software
5.3.2.1 AI
6 Robot Software Market, By Software Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Recognition Software
6.3 Simulation Software
6.4 Predictive Maintenance Software
6.5 Data Management and Analysis Software
6.6 Communication Management Software
7 Market By Robot Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Industrial Robots
7.3 Service Robots
8 Market By Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 On-Demand
9 Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Robot Software Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Use Case: Personal Banking Assistant to Help Clients in Deciding Investment Plans
10.3 Retail and Ecommerce
10.3.1 Use Case: Help Buyers Find Goods They are Searching for
10.4 Government and Defense
10.4.1 Use Case: Reduction in the Frequency of Call on the Police Helpline Number
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.5.1 Use Case: Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)
10.6 Transportation and Logistics
10.6.1 Use Case: Improve Navigation and Object Detection
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Use Case: Automate Traditional Industrial Robots
10.8 Telecommunications and IT
10.8.1 Use Case: Streamline Customer Support Processes
10.9 Academia and Research
10.9.1 Use Case: Use AI to Write Research Papers
10.10 Others
11 Robot Software Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Prominent Players in the Robot Software Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations
12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.2 ABB
13.3 Nvidia
13.4 Cloudminds
13.5 Liquid Robotics
13.6 Brain Corp
13.7 Aibrain
13.8 Furhat Robotics
13.9 Neurala
13.10 Energid Technologies
13.11 H2o.AI
13.12 Oxbotica
