Robotic lawn mowers are battery-powered autonomous robots that not only cut grass but can spray fertilizers and insecticides as well, with minimal human intervention.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global robotic lawn mower market to grow at a CAGR of 20.48% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robotic lawn mowers in residential and commercial segments.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Deere & Company

• Husqvarna Group

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi



Market driver

• Investment in product features

Market challenge

• Regulatory issues

Market trend

• Innovative strategies implemented by vendors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828812



