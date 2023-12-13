Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Forecasts 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Husqvarna, STIGA, Robin Autopilot, Robomow Friendly House and WIPER

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic lawn mower market was valued at US$6.339 billion in 2021. Product innovations and developments are propelling market growth. The robotic lawn mower market growth is expected to increase globally as a result of technological developments. Numerous businesses operating in various locations are eager to enter the market after analyzing the various growth opportunities the market has to provide. Growing customer demand for intelligent and organic gardening is creating new growth opportunities

Consumers' increased interest in organic gardening and the subsequent focus on using smart products to support smart gardening practices may help boost global sales of autonomous mowers. Additionally, due to the constantly expanding range of target client bases in the developed nations of North America and Europe, the major players are investing in these regional markets to bolster their presence which is expected to provide a positive market outlook..



Increasing R&D investments



To expand the features of the robotic lawnmower, major market players are making significant investments in research and development efforts. To improve their devices' performance and efficiency, the leading players include ledge sensors as well as other functions like smart navigation, self-emptying, laser vision, and lawn mapping. The market will profit shortly from the increased accessibility of more efficient robotic lawnmowers. This growth in robot mower sales is undoubtedly due to recent developments in lithium-ion battery technology and robot technology.

Prevalence of manual and hand pull reel mowers powered by petrol



In comparison to their battery-operated counterparts, petrol-powered mowers are more practical and cost-effective for use on expansive commercial turfs because they can cover a larger area of terrain thanks to the lack of a charging time constraint. Battery-operated robotic mower sales potential throughout the predicted period may be hampered by the powerful motors of these mowers and their improved performance on uneven terrains. However, given that the majority of robotic mower manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development activities and are working to build a superior robotic mower solution, this situation may alter during the ensuing years.



Growing demand from the commercial sector



The commercial sector is anticipated to account for a major market share of the robotic lawn mower market. Further, the growing use of autonomous mowers in golf courses and other sizable parks and lawns has provided new growth opportunities. Additionally, frequently utilized in commercial design and lawn maintenance applications are zero-turn and push-style lawnmowers. The total demand for lawnmowers for commercial use is largely responsible for the increase in institutional purchases made by organizations.



Europe is projected to dominate the robotic lawn mower market



The European region is anticipated to lead the robotic lawn mower market during the projected period. In both the domestic and commercial sectors of Europe, robotic lawnmowers are employed for a variety of lawn maintenance tasks. One of the main factors influencing expansion in the area is the widespread usage of grass to create aesthetically pleasing lawns and gardens. The increased popularity of robotic lawnmowers in countries like the U.K. and the Netherlands is projected to stimulate market expansion. The need for robotic lawnmowers is also increased by the fact that a sizable section of the population in Europe owns autonomous residential spaces, which frequently have private lawns and gardens.

Report Segmentation:

By Battery Capacity

Up to 20 V

20 V to 30 V

More than 30 V

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

and Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Thailand



Company Profiles

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

STIGA S.p.A.

Honda motor co., ltd.

The Toro Company

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Robin Autopilot

Robomow Friendly House

Cub Cadet

WIPER

