Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Lithium-ion Technology is Gaining Prominence as they are Eco-friendly, Compact, & Lightweight

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The growing urbanization and the growing interest in developing the visual appeal of gardens by households favor autonomous robotic lawn mower market growth. Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in lawn machinery as they are eco-friendly, compact, lightweight, and eliminates the cord's use.

The new technologies emerging in the global robotic lawn mower market include the barrier recognition system, lawn mapping, and lawn memory. These technologies enhance the performance of robotic lawn mowers and increase their efficiency and effectiveness.

The size of the lawns and green spaces in the residential areas remains significantly smaller compared to other end users. Hence, the demand for these lawn mowers remains high from the residential segment. Various existing vendors and new players are launching small-sized robotic lawn mowers with multiple technologies to stay competitive in the marketplace.

Western Europe has a mature market in garden tools. However, historical cities and those more compactly built, particularly in southern and eastern EU states, are witnessing a lack of space and greenery. Thus, these cities are accelerating the development of sustainable strategies and incorporating urban green spaces that are expected to increase the dependence on lawn maintenance programs.

The key players in the robotic lawn mower market are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, STIGA S.p.A, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The demand for yard and lawn care services increases from the non-commercial end-user segment due to increasing disposable income. Therefore, The demand for robot mowers is expected to grow significantly from the landscaping service providers during the forecast period.

In many developing economies, the government has undertaken green acreage expansion projects, which is expected to support market growth.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

Healthy Growth of landscaping Industry

Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

Lower Operating Cost of Product

Growing Demand from Golf Courses

KEY VENDORS

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.P.A

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Lineatielle

LG Electronics

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

Positecgroup

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER S.R.L.

Yamabiko Europe

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

E.Zicom

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology Trends

7.2.1 Voice Commands

7.2.2 GPS Connectivity

7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity

7.2.4 Sensor Control

7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design & Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

7.5 Value Chain Analysis

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

7.5.3 Manufacturers

7.5.4 Distribution Centers

7.5.5 Dealers/Distributors

7.5.6 Retailers

7.5.7 End-Users

7.6 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increased Adoption Of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior

8.3 Adoption Of Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)

8.4 Development Of Smart Cities



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Resolution Of Safety Hazards Of Traditional Lawn Mowers

9.2 Healthy Growth Of Landscaping Industry

9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

9.4 Lower Operating Cost Of Robotic Lawn Mowers

9.5 Growing Demand From Golf Courses



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increased Competition From Chinese Vendors

10.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

10.3 Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption Of Artificial Grass

10.4 Lower Penetration In Underdeveloped & Emerging Nations

10.5 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Geographic Insights

11.3 Segmental Overview

11.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027

11.4.1 By Value

11.4.2 By Volume

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

11.6 Pestel Analysis



12 Lawn Area

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Small-Sized

12.5 Medium-Sized

12.6 Large-Sized



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Residential

14.5 Professional Landscaping Services

14.6 Golf Courses & Other Sport Arenas

14.7 Others



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Offline

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors

15.4.3 Specialty Stores

15.4.4 Mass Market Players

15.4.5 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.4.6 Market By Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.5 Online

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Direct Sales

15.5.3 Third-Party Sales

15.5.4 Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027 (Value & Volume)

15.5.5 Market By Geography 2018-2027 (Value & Volume)



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8bfst

