Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market to 2032: High Prevalence of Advanced Technology in the BFSI Sector Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type , By Services, By Organization Size, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic process automation in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 8,172.95 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The essential advantages of robotic process automation (RPA), including improved customer service, process optimization during onboarding, the highest level of data integrity, shorter lifecycles, and the capacity to efficiently comply with rules of various enforcement agencies, together with the data-driven nature of the whole banking and financial industry, are some of the reasons contributing to the growth of the RPA market in the BFSI.

Another element driving the expansion of the market is RPA's capacity to assist customers in seizing and profiting from growth possibilities while also giving them a competitive advantage.



A large number of players characterizes the banking sector, thus resulting in an intense industrial rivalry. Due to such a competitive environment, companies are trying to implement cost-effective solutions that may help them to stay ahead of the competition. RPA is one such preferred solution.

It automates the otherwise tedious manual operations, thus saving precious person-hours, results in client satisfaction, thus ultimately catering to client loyalty, and provides better quality control through its operating procedures. Such factors have resulted in the overall Robotic Process Automation in BFSI growth in the past, and this scenario is expected to continue.



Robotic Process Automation is used in various applications such as entry of a new account across multiple platforms and networks, duplicating tabs and account reconciliation, extraction of forms, VAT reporting, cleansing and updating of history, credit card processing, and loan processing, among others. These processes are directly related to customer experience. Hence, companies are automating these processes through RPA to provide a better and enhanced customer experience and gain market share. Such trends are benefitting the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Kofax Inc.

WorkFusion Inc.

Softomotive

UiPath

Thoughtonomy

Pegasystems Inc.

NICE

Kryon Systems

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism

Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Report Highlights

The services segment dominated the market in 2022 because RPA services are enabling a seamless transition from legacy systems

The training services category will have the greatest CAGR throughout the projected period.

Large enterprises will probably continue dominating the market, holding more than half the total share.

North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market for the projected period. High demand, particularly from the U.S. market, is a key contributor to this scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Insights

4.1. Robotic Process Automation in BFSI - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. High prevalence of advanced technology in the BFSI sector

4.2.1.2. Growing deployment of robot in various BFSI sectors

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Security risk

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market, by Services



6. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market, by Application



7. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market, by Organization Size



8. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market, by Type



9. Global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6a7dk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets