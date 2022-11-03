Global Robotic Process Automation Market Report 2022: Historic Market Revenue for 2021, Estimates for 2022, Market Forecasts for 2023 and 2025, CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Trends and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the global RPA market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027 by making estimates with values derived from total revenues of prominent players. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, deployment, size of enterprise, industry and geography.

Organizations worldwide are realizing that RPA is capable of transforming their backend operations and procedures in an entirely new way with digital technology. It is a novel approach to automating corporate operations and procedures. It enables businesses to use software-driven robots, or bots, to automate routine, predetermined activities. It minimizes the human labor required for tiresome, repetitive jobs so that employees can concentrate on more important and more meaningful work.

RPA is a software technology that enables the creation, deployment and management of software robots that mimic human actions while dealing with digital systems and software. Software robots, like humans, can grasp what's on a screen, complete the correct keystrokes, navigate systems, discover and retrieve data, and perform a variety of defined operations. However, software robots can perform such tasks faster and more reliably than humans, without the need to take breaks.

Through RPA, chatbots and other forms of digital assistants, intelligent bots are proliferating throughout the data ecosystem. The range of jobs that these bots are capable of performing is growing. Many knowledge workers consider chatbots to be an outdated, template-based version of what bots can perform in light of the popularity of digital assistants like Siri and Alexa in both personal and professional contexts. Nevertheless, the number of uses for these linguistically skilled bots is growing, and now includes both internal and external processes.

RPA software solutions can be installed without having to make changes to the current system, saving time and money on the installation process. Due to the significant cost and overall impact of rethinking their legacy, poorly linked IT infrastructure, many system-intensive organizations are unable to optimize their operations. RPA solves this problem by acting as a human worker who builds a communication link between various IT systems. However, the risk of data security escalates when a company allows access to RPA for enterprise data over the cloud. A bot's poor design that unintentionally exposes sensitive data might have serious consequences.

Moreover, within these organizations, RPA can be used in multiple ways and across multiple processes. One new aspect of this is that the RPA solutions will also focus on external, customer-oriented processes in addition to internal processes. For instance, the classification of incoming email is one such area where smart robots are expected to offer huge productivity gains.

Intelligent process automation (IPA), a bridge between RPA and AI, primarily leverages machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to tackle difficult business challenges and automate current manual processes with much higher accuracy and efficiency. By eliminating or moving monotonous and laborious tasks, these new advancements have enabled organizations to become even more profitable.

The report also identifies the major players in the RPA market, explains the major market drivers and current trends, and explores the competitive landscape. The report concludes with profiles of the major players in the global market.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Appian Corp., Blue Prism Group Plc, CGI Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., Nice Robotic Automation, and UiPath Inc.

Report Includes

An up-to-date overview of the global market for robotic process automation (RPA) technology, and company competitive information of the top ten companies in RPA market scenario

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, market forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for global robotic process automation in USD million values, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on solution, deployment type, size of enterprise, end-use industry, and geographic region

Review of the promising new RPA tools and technologies still in the development, and their implementation with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period (2022 to 2027)

Detailed understanding of the key market trends, drivers and restraints that will shape the market for RPA tools and technologies as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Review of the patents issued on robotic process automation technology across each major category, and emerging new developments in the global RPA market

Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches in the market for robotic process automation during 2019-2022

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 RPA Checklist

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Restraints

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Applications

3.4.1 Reporting and Administration

3.4.2 Customer Support

3.4.3 Data Migration

3.4.4 Analysis

3.5 RPA Lifecycle

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Investment Analysis

3.9 Future of RPA

3.10 Assessment of Covid-19'S Impact on the Market



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

4.1 Overview

4.2 Services

4.3 Software



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 Cloud



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Size of Enterprise

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 IT and Telecom

7.3 BFSI

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Retail

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Other Industries



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 New Patents Development

9.3 Patent Review, by Region

9.4 Patent Review, by Key Applicant



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Industry Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Key Companies and Partners

10.3.1 Pricing

10.3.2 Usability

10.4 Strategy Analysis

10.5 Key Developments in the RPA Market, 2019-2022

10.5.1 Partnership/Collaboration/Contract

10.5.2 Acquisition/Expansion/Investment



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Appian Corp.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Automationedge Technologies Inc.

Be Informed B.V.

Blue Prism Group plc

Cgi Inc.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Edgeverve Systems Ltd.

Helpsystems LLC

Kofax Inc.

Nice Robotic Automation

Ntt Advanced Technology Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Rocket Software Inc.

Uipath Inc.

Uniphore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl1cjc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets