Global Robotic Surgery Market Projected to Display a Robust CAGR of 10.8% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Surgery Market: World Market Review By Component Type, By Surgery Procedures, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Surgery Procedures, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic surgery market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Over the recent years, robotic surgery market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing investment to develop highly advanced medical infrastructure.

Moreover, factors such as growing government initiatives, increasing adoption rate of new and technically surgical robots in developing countries, rapidly changing robotic surgery procedure outlook has been impelling the overall market growth of robotic surgery. In addition, expanding product portfolio of companies and growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, high price of robotic surgery systems has been hindering the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Global Robotic Surgery Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Robotic Surgery Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Component Type: Systems, Instruments & Accessories and Services.

Analysis By Procedure Type: Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgery.

Market Attractiveness Charts - Component Type, Procedure Type

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Target Underpenetrated Sites of Service

3.2 Invest in Training to Improve Clinical & Economic Value

3.3 Be Open to Partnerships & Acquisitions

3.4 Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth



4. Robotic Surgery Product Outlook



5. Global Robotic Surgery Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Robotic Surgery Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Component Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Component Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Component Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Robotic Surgery Systems Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Robotic Surgery Instruments and Accessories Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Market Attractiveness: Global Robotic Surgery Market, By Component Type

6.6 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Procedures Type: Breakdown(%)

6.6.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Procedure Type, 2018 (%)

6.6.2 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Procedure Type, 2024 (%)

6.7 Global Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.8 Global Urology Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.9 Global Orthopaedic Surgery Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.10 Global General Surgery Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.11 Global Other Surgeries Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.12 Market Attractiveness: Global Robotic Surgery Market, By Procedure Type



7. Global Robotic Surgery Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.2 Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)



8. North America Robotic Surgery Market: Growth and Forecast



9. Europe Robotic Surgery Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Robotic Surgery Market: Growth and Forecast



11. RoW Robotic Surgery Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Global Robotic Surgery Market - Competitive Landscape



13. Global Robotic Surgery Market - Market Share



14. Global Robotic Surgery Market - Pricing Analysis



15. Global Robotic Surgery Market - Mergers and Acquisitions



16. Global Robotic Surgery Market - Product Benchmarking



17. Global Robotic Surgery Market: Market Dynamics

17.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Drivers

17.2 Global Robotic Surgery Market Restrains

17.3 Global Robotic Surgery Market Trends



18. Porter Five Forces Analysis



19. SWOT Analysis



20. Global Robotic Surgery Market: Regulatory Frameworks



21. Company Profiles

21.1 Intuitive Surgical

21.2 Smith & Nephew PLC

21.3 Stryker

21.4 TransEnterix

21.5 Accuray Incorporated

21.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

21.7 Mazor Robotics (Medtronic)

21.8 Medrobotics Corporation

21.9 Auris Health Inc.

21.10 Think Surgical



