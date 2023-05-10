Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Sector to Reach $27.4 Billion with an 18.7% CAGR

May 10, 2023, 19:15 ET
The value of the global robotic surgical procedures market was USD 5.86 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe.
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach value of USD 27.41 billion by 2031.
Robotic Surgical Procedures: Introduction
Robotic surgical procedures refer to a type of minimally invasive surgery that uses robotic systems to control surgical instruments. These systems are designed to allow surgeons to perform precise and complex procedures with greater control and accuracy than traditional surgical techniques. Robotic surgical systems typically consist of a console where the surgeon sits and controls the instruments, a patient-side cart that holds the instruments and provides 3D visualization, and robotic arms that hold the surgical instruments and perform the actual surgical procedures. The goal of robotic surgical procedures is to reduce the invasiveness and trauma associated with traditional surgical techniques, leading to faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes.
Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Application
- General Surgery
- Gynaecology
- Urology
Orthopaedics
- Knee
- Hip
- Spine
- Others
- Others
Market Breakup by End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Scenario
The global robotic surgical systems market is expected to grow. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and advancements in robotics technology. The market is expected to be dominated by the United States, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for robotic surgical systems in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Overview
3.1 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Historical Value (2016-2022)
3.2 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Forecast Value (2023-2031)
4 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Landscape
4.1 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Applications
4.2.2 Analysis by End User
5 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4 Key Demand Indicators
5.5 Key Price Indicators
5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentation
7 North America Robotic Surgical Procedures Market
8 Europe Robotic Surgical Procedures Market
9 Asia Pacific Robotic Surgical Procedures Market
10 Latin America Robotic Surgical Procedures Market
11 Middle East and Africa Robotic Surgical Procedures Market
12 Patent Analysis
12.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
12.2 Analysis by Publication year
12.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
12.4 Analysis by Patent Age
12.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis
12.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
12.7 Analysis by Key Players
13 Grants Analysis
13.1 Analysis by year
13.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded
13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
13.4 Analysis by Grant Application
13.5 Analysis by Funding Institute
13.6 Analysis by NIH Departments
13.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization
14 Funding Analysis
14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
14.4 Analysis by Leading Players
14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
14.6 Analysis by Geography
15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
15.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership
15.3 Analysis by Leading Players
15.4 Analysis by Geography
16 Regulatory Framework
16.1 Regulatory Overview
16.1.1 US FDA
16.1.2 EU EMA
16.1.3 INDIA CDSCO
16.1.4 JAPAN PMDA
16.1.5 Others
17 Supplier Landscape
17.1 Intuitive Surgical
17.1.1 Financial Analysis
17.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.1.5 Certifications
17.2 Stryker
17.2.1 Financial Analysis
17.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2.5 Certifications
17.3 Smith & Nephew
17.3.1 Financial Analysis
17.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.3.5 Certifications
17.4 Accuray Incorporated
17.4.1 Financial Analysis
17.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.4.5 Certifications
17.5 CMR Surgical Ltd.
17.5.1 Financial Analysis
17.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.5.5 Certifications
17.6 Medtronic
17.6.1 Financial Analysis
17.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.6.5 Certifications
17.7 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
17.7.1 Financial Analysis
17.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.7.5 Certifications
17.8 Zimmer Biomet
17.8.1 Financial Analysis
17.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.8.5 Certifications
17.9 avateramedical GmbH
17.9.1 Financial Analysis
17.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.9.5 Certifications
18 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
18.1 Overview
18.2 Potential Distributors
18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)
20.1 Very Small Companies
20.2 Small Companies
20.3 Mid-Sized Companies
20.4 Large Companies
20.5 Very Large Companies
21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
21.1 Government Funded
21.2 Private Insurance
21.3 Out-of-Pocket
Companies Mentioned
- Intuitive Surgical
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- Accuray Incorporated
- Cmr Surgical Ltd.
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
- Avateramedical Gmbh
