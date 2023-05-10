Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031: Sector to Reach $27.4 Billion with an 18.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the global robotic surgical procedures market was USD 5.86 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach value of USD 27.41 billion by 2031.



Robotic Surgical Procedures: Introduction



Robotic surgical procedures refer to a type of minimally invasive surgery that uses robotic systems to control surgical instruments. These systems are designed to allow surgeons to perform precise and complex procedures with greater control and accuracy than traditional surgical techniques. Robotic surgical systems typically consist of a console where the surgeon sits and controls the instruments, a patient-side cart that holds the instruments and provides 3D visualization, and robotic arms that hold the surgical instruments and perform the actual surgical procedures. The goal of robotic surgical procedures is to reduce the invasiveness and trauma associated with traditional surgical techniques, leading to faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes.



Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Application

General Surgery

Gynaecology

Urology

Orthopaedics

Knee

Hip

Spine

Others

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Scenario



The global robotic surgical systems market is expected to grow. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and advancements in robotics technology. The market is expected to be dominated by the United States, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for robotic surgical systems in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Overview

3.1 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Historical Value (2016-2022)

3.2 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Forecast Value (2023-2031)



4 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Landscape

4.1 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Applications

4.2.2 Analysis by End User



5 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Segmentation



7 North America Robotic Surgical Procedures Market



8 Europe Robotic Surgical Procedures Market



9 Asia Pacific Robotic Surgical Procedures Market



10 Latin America Robotic Surgical Procedures Market



11 Middle East and Africa Robotic Surgical Procedures Market



12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

12.2 Analysis by Publication year

12.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

12.4 Analysis by Patent Age

12.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

12.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

12.7 Analysis by Key Players



13 Grants Analysis

13.1 Analysis by year

13.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Grant Application

13.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

13.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

13.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization



14 Funding Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

14.6 Analysis by Geography



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

15.3 Analysis by Leading Players

15.4 Analysis by Geography



16 Regulatory Framework

16.1 Regulatory Overview

16.1.1 US FDA

16.1.2 EU EMA

16.1.3 INDIA CDSCO

16.1.4 JAPAN PMDA

16.1.5 Others



17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Intuitive Surgical

17.1.1 Financial Analysis

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.1.5 Certifications

17.2 Stryker

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 Smith & Nephew

17.3.1 Financial Analysis

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.3.5 Certifications

17.4 Accuray Incorporated

17.4.1 Financial Analysis

17.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.4.5 Certifications

17.5 CMR Surgical Ltd.

17.5.1 Financial Analysis

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.5.5 Certifications

17.6 Medtronic

17.6.1 Financial Analysis

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.6.5 Certifications

17.7 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

17.7.1 Financial Analysis

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.7.5 Certifications

17.8 Zimmer Biomet

17.8.1 Financial Analysis

17.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.8.5 Certifications

17.9 avateramedical GmbH

17.9.1 Financial Analysis

17.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.9.5 Certifications



18 Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

18.1 Overview

18.2 Potential Distributors

18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

20.1 Very Small Companies

20.2 Small Companies

20.3 Mid-Sized Companies

20.4 Large Companies

20.5 Very Large Companies



21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

21.1 Government Funded

21.2 Private Insurance

21.3 Out-of-Pocket





Companies Mentioned

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Accuray Incorporated

Cmr Surgical Ltd.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Avateramedical Gmbh

