Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market | $ 4.42 Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40096

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market trends

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market industry analysis

The low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe - Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is segmented by product (vacuum cleaner robots and vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and geography (Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)

Market segments

Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)

Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/robotic-vacuum-cleanermarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

