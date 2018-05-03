Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2018-2022

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaners are automated systems used to clean and mop floors using suction power and brushes.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.19% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Dyson
• ECOVACS
• ILIFE
• iRobot
• LG Electronics
• SAMSUNG

Market driver
• Inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners
Market challenge
• Threat from counterfeit products
Market trend
• Emergence of low-cost robotic vacuum cleaners
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

