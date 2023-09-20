Global Robotic Vision (2D, 3D) Market Analysis Report 2023: A $4 Billion Market by 2028 with Cognex, Basler, OMRON, National Instruments, and Keyence Dominating

20 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Vision Market by Type (2D Vision, 3D Vision Systems), Hardware (Cameras, Lighting, Optics, Processors & Controllers, Frame Grabbers), Software(Traditional software, Deep Learning Software), Application, Industry, Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Robotic Vision market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.1%
The comprehensive report on the Robotic Vision market serves as a valuable resource for both market leaders and newcomers, offering valuable insights into revenue figures for the market and its subsegments. By analyzing this report, stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to fine-tune their business strategies and make informed decisions.
Robotic vision systems, a critical component of modern automation, employ cameras to provide visual feedback to robot controllers or PCs, guiding robots to target positions or objects with precision. These systems encompass both 2D and 3D vision technologies and are deployed across various industries. They perform diverse tasks such as material handling, quality inspection, welding, assembling, packaging, and more, streamlining manufacturing processes and ensuring product quality.
The Asia-Pacific region, comprising prominent manufacturing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is witnessing robust growth in the robotic vision market. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of industrial automation, rising labor costs, technological advancements, strong manufacturing sectors, and supportive government initiatives. Robotic vision technology, which marries robotics and computer vision, is being widely embraced across industries in the region, enhancing efficiency and productivity.
The demand for robotic vision systems is driven by the need for quality products and automated inspection processes. As automation and robotics continue to gain prominence in the Asia-Pacific region, the market for robotic vision is expected to witness further expansion.
Key players in this market, including Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, OMRON Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, and Keyence Corporation, play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the field of robotic vision.
Additionally, the report provides a thorough examination of the market's dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, and opportunities, which assists stakeholders in grasping the market's pulse and making strategic moves.
2D Vision Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the Robotic Vision market in 2022
The 2D Vision Systems segment is experiencing robust growth in the market. The demand for 2D robotic vision systems is surging as industries increasingly prioritize automation, quality control, object recognition, safety, and cost-effectiveness.
These systems empower robots to perceive their surroundings, detect defects, track objects, and leverage advanced camera technology and artificial intelligence. Their ability to enhance operational efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability propels the growing adoption of 2D robotic vision systems across various sectors.
Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the Robotic Vision market in 2022
The demand for robotic vision hardware is experiencing a significant upswing driven by multiple factors. Industries are increasingly adopting automation, spurring the need for advanced hardware components such as cameras, sensors, and processors. Technological advancements have led to enhanced performance, cost-effectiveness, and miniaturization of robotic vision hardware.
The diverse applications across industries, integration with cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning, and the crucial role in achieving accurate perception and ensuring safety contribute to the escalating demand for innovative robotic vision hardware solutions.
Electrical & Electronics Industry to account for the largest market size in 2022
Robotic vision is rapidly expanding in the electric and electronics industry, finding increasing applications in various areas. Its growth in the industry is driven by factors such as improved quality control, automated assembly and manufacturing processes, efficient testing and validation, optimized packaging and logistics, and enhanced product customization.
Robotic vision systems bring advantages like heightened productivity, superior product quality, reduced errors, and increased efficiency to the industry. As technology advances further, the adoption of robotic vision is set to continue growing, fostering innovation and transformation within the electric and electronics sector.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
267
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$2.6 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$4 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
9.1 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Automation in Various Industries to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Robotic Vision Market
- 3D Vision Systems Segment to Exhibit Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
- Hardware Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2028
- Electrical & Electronics Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
- India to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Robotic Vision Market from 2023 to 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need for Quality Inspection Using Automated Robotic Vision Systems
- Rising Use of 3D Vision Systems in Industrial Robotics
- Increasing Demand for Safety and High-Quality Products in Industrial Sector
- Increasing Use of Smart Cameras in Robotic Vision Systems
Restraints
- High Installation Cost
- Limited Adaptability in Different Applications
- Less Awareness Regarding Robotic Vision Systems
Opportunities
- Government-Led Initiatives for Boosting Industrial Automation
- Integration of Ai and Deep Learning Technologies into Robotic Vision Systems
- Customization of Robotic Vision Systems
Challenges
- Difficulties in Manufacturing Robotic Vision Systems
- Programming of Complex Inspection Tasks
Technology Analysis
- 3D Vision System
- Hyperspectral Imaging
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Robotic Vision System
- Liquid Lenses in Robotic Vision System
- 4D Vision System
Case Study Analysis
- Aerobotix Developed Automated Part Location and Verification (Aplv) System to Simplify Process of Updating Robot Paths in Versatile, Ever-Changing Work Environments
- Mwes Engineered Systems Developed Two Wall-Mounted Kawasaki Rs007L Robots Equipped with Vacuum Grippers
- Varta Used Visionpro 3D to Achieve High Production Speed and Product Quality
Standards
- Interface/Connectivity
- Gige Vision
- Usb3 Vision
- Coaxpress (Cxp)
- Camera
- Emva 1288
- Astm E57
- Lens
- Japan Industrial Imaging Association (Jiaa)
- Programming Interface
- Genicam
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Cognex Corporation
- Basler Ag
- Omron Corporation
- National Instruments Corp.
- Keyence Corporation
- Teledyne Dalsa
- Sick Ag
- Tordivel As
- Hexagon Ab
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Yaskawa America, Inc.
- Isra Vision
- Fanuc Corporation
- Abb
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Other Players
- Lmi Technologies Inc.
- Industrial Vision Systems
- Vitronic
- Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
- Adlink Technology Inc.
- Zivid
- Stemmer Imaging Ltd.
- Mvtec Software GmbH
- Wenglor Sensoric GmbH
- Aquifi
- Ids Imaging Development Systems GmbH
