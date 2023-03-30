Global Robotic Welding Market to 2028: Preference for Robotic Systems Due to Their High Efficiency Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Welding Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report states that the global market for robotic welding would exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.35% in the evaluated phase 2022-2028.



The increased preference for robots to carry out welding owing to their high efficiency is the key factor driving the studied market's growth. Additionally, the implementation of industry 4.0 for quality improvement, productivity & flexibility, and improvement in working speeds is expected to raise the adoption of robotic welding systems, thus benefiting the welding robot market growth.



However, a major challenge in the path of growth is the high initial costs required for installing automated robots. On the other hand, the increased R&D activities for the development of mind-controlled welding robots and the growth in the transportation & automotive sectors are expected to create growth opportunities for the robotic welding market.



North America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe are the regions considered in the report on the global robotic welding market.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. The presence of a robust automotive industry, as well as an increase in passenger cars & commercial vehicle manufacturing, have aided the demand for robotic welding systems in the region.



Whereas, North America is the leading region in the global market, accounting for the largest share in 2021. A majority of the fortune 500 manufacturing companies have their presence in this region. As a result, the adoption of automation, including robotic welding systems across the manufacturing sector here, is significantly high.



Competitive Outlook

ABB Ltd is one of the leading global companies providing power and automation technologies. It offers a range of products, solutions, systems, and services to enhance productivity, increase power reliability, and improve energy efficiency. The company holds a dominant position in various end-user markets, serving electric, gas, and water utilities, as well as commercial and industrial customers.



IRB 1410 and IRB 4600 are two of ABB's key robotic welding products. It is one of the leading power and automation engineering companies globally, with operations in around 100 countries across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America, and Latin America. ABB Ltd focuses extensively in research and development to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Industry 4.0

Preference for Robotic Systems Due to Their High Efficiency

Challenges

Higher Initial Cost for the Installation of Welding Robots

Opportunities

R&D for the Development of Mind-Controlled Welding Robots

Growth in the Transportation & Automotive Sectors

Companies Mentioned

Abb Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp

Kuka AG

Daihen Corporation

Denso Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Hyundai Motor

Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

Kemppi Oy

Igm Robotersysteme AG

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

Miller Electric Mfg LLC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pofav5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets