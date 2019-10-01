Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market 2019-2024: Publishing of Validated Data Related to the Efficacy of Simulation Systems - A Strong Opportunity

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 20 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for robotics simulation systems generated $276.5 million revenue in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.03 billion by 2024. The market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 24.91% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



In the year 2018, the global economic burden due to surgical errors was acknowledged to be $98.66 billion. Owing to the massive increase in incidences of surgical errors, the global economic burden is anticipated to grow at 6.35% in the next 10 years (2019-2029). In the U.S., over $15 billion is spent on medical training per year, half of which is wasted on methods, which are expensive, antiquated, and non-repeatable, offering very little chance of any hands-on practice to students.

Additionally, very little change can be observed over the years in the methods in which surgeons are trained. Majority of the hands-on practices still rely upon cadavers, which cost on an average $13,000 or more and can only be used to train only 4-6 students. Reusable, synthetic cadavers, on the other hand, cost in excess of $40,000. Moreover, limited work hours have also restricted surgical trainees the exposure to operative procedures and the ability to practice those associated technical skills.



Thus, governments and the respective regulatory authorities in many countries have introduced stringent measures to keep a check on ensuring patient safety and implementing surgical checklists to reduce errors associated with improper work process and negligence. Hence, with the advent of proficiency-based evaluation over the traditional time-based model, simulation is the potential solution for bridging the gap between the errors in the current method of training and the restraint of high cost.



The growing incidences of surgical errors have significantly elevated the requirement of a shift from the operating room (OR)-based training to competency-based training model. In addition, with the lack of the traditional apprenticeship model, there is growing popularity of virtual reality-based robotic simulation systems among the physicians' community.



Training over the VR simulation system mimics the realistic scenario to the utmost accuracy, thereby providing the team of surgeons with the opportunity to test several possible procedural scenarios to develop novel, efficient case-specific tactics. Analogous to how pilots train for bird strikes or engine failure, surgeons are also confronted with varying scenarios ranging from abnormal anatomy to rare complications that can arise during live procedures, such as unexpected bleeding.

Hence, the enhanced surgical skills aided by the development of type-specific clinical capabilities will substantially reduce the scope of surgical errors. For instance, several research studies have revealed that training on virtual reality simulators required 29% lesser times to perform the intended procedure.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market: Research Methodology



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

2.2 Industry Ecosystem

2.3 Industry Takeaway

2.4 Return on Investment Analysis

2.5 Benefits of Simulation



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.2 Agreement, Distribution Agreement, and Partnership

3.1.3 Business Expansions

3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 ISO Certifications

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis



4 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market, 2018-2024

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Emerging Trends

4.3 Awaited Technological Advancements

4.3.1 Advancement in Haptic-Enabled Simulation Platforms

4.3.2 Ability to Integrate Patient Anatomy in Simulation Training



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Prevention of Surgical Errors

5.2.2 Strengthened Certification Requirements by Governments for Surgeons Using Simulators

5.2.3 Limited Access to Live Patients During Training

5.2.4 Rise in Adoption of Surgical Robots

5.2.5 Rise in Development of New Clinical Interventions and Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.6 Growth in the Learning Curve of Surgeons and Reduced Operating Hours

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Hectic and Busy Schedules of Surgeons

5.3.2 High Initial Capital Investment Required

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Publishing of Validated Data Related to the Efficacy of Simulation Systems: A Strong Opportunity



6 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market (by Product Type)

6.1 Conventional Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulation Platforms

6.2 Robotic Surgery Simulation Platforms



7 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market (by Application)

7.1.1 General Surgery

7.1.2 Gynaecology Surgery

7.1.3 Urology Surgery

7.1.4 Orthopaedic Surgery

7.1.5 Neurological Surgery

7.1.6 Cardiological Surgery

7.1.7 Other Surgical Applications



8 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market (by End User)

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Academic Institutes and Teaching Hospitals

8.3 Commercial Simulation Centre



9 Global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



3D Systems

CAE Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Mentice AB

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Simulated Surgical Systems, LLC

Touch of Life Technologies (ToLTech)

VirtaMed AG

Voxel-Man

Vrmagic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l9inr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

