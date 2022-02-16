Global Robotics Technologies and Markets, 2020-2021 & 2021-2026 - Leveraging Artificial Intelligence/Software in Robotics & Increasing Government Funding and Spending

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for robotics is estimated to increase from $55.8 billion in 2021 to $91.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for industrial robots is estimated to increase from $28.0 billion in 2021 to $42.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The global market for professional service robots is estimated to increase from $12.6 billion in 2021 to $25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The market growth outlook for robotics is strongly positive with significant growth potential for robotics in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, healthcare, and defense segments. There is mounting pressure from end-user industries globally, however, to further reduce prices; improve the features, efficiency and operability of robotics; and maximize the return on investment.

At the same time, increasing investment in the modernization of production facilities in emerging markets is contributing toward market growth.

Major players in the market are ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others.

The Report Includes:

34 data tables and 36 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets for robotics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global robotics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by type of robot, robot-performed task, product group, technology, end-use industry, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

Assessment of major market drivers and opportunities estimating current and future demand for robotic products, and key enabling technologies, and COVID-19 impact on the robotics industry

Discussion of key technology developments, latest trends, and other influential factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships

Information on upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on robotics industry ecosystem

Review of robotics-related patent activity, recent re-issued U.S. patents, and a look into the technologically significant robotic patents

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global manufacturers of robotic parts and technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Major Trends in the Robotics Technologies Market

Industry 4.0

3D Printing for Robotics

Flexibility in the Installation of Industrial Robots

3D Vision Technology Offers New Growth Path to Autonomous Mobile Robots

Market Drivers

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence/Software in Robotics

Increasing Government Funding (Research) and Spending (Defense and Non-defense)

Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots (COBOTs)

Increasing Trend Toward Automation Across Various End-User Applications

Market Restraints

Increase in Import Tariffs on Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Robots

High Investment/Installation Costs

Market Opportunities

Rise in Smart Transportation

Rise in Geriatric Population across the Developed Nations

Rising Demand for Infrastructure

COVID-19 Impact

Insights from Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 4 Robotics Technologies

Basic Technologies

Actuation

Calibration

Configuration

Control and Motion Control

End-of-Arm Tools

Learning

Manipulation

Missions, Tasks and Processes

Power Management

Sensing and Sensors

Advanced Technologies

Adaptation

Autonomy

Cognition

Collaborative Robots

Collision Avoidance

Dependability

Interaction--Human and Robot

Interaction--Robot and Robot

Locomotion

Knowledge Systems

Localization

Materials

Navigation

Sensor Fusion

Swarms and Networks

Telerobotics

Vision

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Robot Type

Types of Industrial Robots

Value-Added Driving Demand

Types of Robots Covered in This Segment

Professional Service Robots

Military/Defense Robots

Domestic Service Robots

Security Robots

Global Market for Industrial Robots

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Robotics Technology End Users

Aerospace Manufacturing

Agriculture

Automotive Manufacturing

Building Maintenance

Chemical and Fuel Processing

Construction

Consumer Products Manufacturing

Education and Research

Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing

Food Processing

Government Defense

Government-Non-defense

Healthcare

Households

Metals Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Textile and Clothing Manufacturing

Global Market by End-User Industry

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Robot-Performed Task

Various Tasks Performed by Robots

Assembly

Assisted Care/Transport

Building Security

Construction and Demolition

Couriers and Guides

Dispensing

Entertainment

Floor Maintenance

Exterior Maintenance

Hazardous Materials Disposal

Inspection and Sample Collection

Laboratory Bench Assistance

Material Handling

Painting and Coating

Palletizing and Packaging

Part Cutting and Forming

Surgery

Surveillance

Welding and Soldering

Global Market by Robot-Performed Task

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Whole Robots

Robot Parts

Robot Software

Robot Safety Materials

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Key Players and Strategies Adopted

Key Players in the Robotics Technologies Market

Key Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Introduction

ABB Ltd.

Aethon, Inc. (St Engineering)

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Auris Health, Inc.

Bae Systems Plc

Barrett Technology Llc

Black-I Robotics Inc.

Bosch Rexroth Corp.

Boston Dynamics, Inc. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Comau S.P.A.

Deere & Co.

Denso Robotics

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

DJI

Energid Technologies Corp.

Fanuc Corp.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Genesis Systems (Ipg Photonics Corp.)

Harvest Automation Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Kairos Autonomi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka Ag

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mako Surgical (Stryker)

List of Key Developments Cited in the Old Version

Robotic Associations, Research Institute, Federal Agency and Others

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Technologically Significant Robotic Patents

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc7qh7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets