Global Robots Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022

Technavio's market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.



Segmentation by application and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing

•Material handling

•Welding and soldering

•Assembly

•Dispensing



The material handling segment accounted for the majority market share of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing during 2017. According to our analysts, the market will witness maximum growth in this segment throughout the estimated period as well.



Segmentation by type of robots and analysis of the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing

•Articulated robots

•Cartesian robots

•SCARA robots

•Delta/parallel robots



Articulated robots are increasingly used during the manufacturing process since they suits a variety of applications, including welding, painting, packaging, material handling, and assembly. Our analysts have predicted that the robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing will witness steady growth in the articulated robot segment during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global robots market in renewable energy equipment manufacturing?



