Global Rocket and Missile Market Research Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Miniaturization, Rising Adoption of Ai, New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems, and Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rocket and Missile Market by Product (Missiles, Rockets & Torpedoes), Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet), Launch Mode, Guidance Mechanism & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rocket and missile market size is projected to grow from USD 57.7 billion in 2023 to USD 77.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028

The study covers the rocket and missile market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on speed, product, propulsion type, guidance mechanism, launch platform and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

The Rocket and missile market is expected to witness growth due to consistent increase in defense budget across the globe and the need for advanced Rocket and Missile to counter the modern combat around the country's border. Furthermore, increasing number of conflicts, and high defense spending are some of the major factors driving the market globally.

Governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, and Russia, are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources. Thus, many weapon manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing precision-guided munitions. However, issues related to the integration of missiles pose a challenge for Rocket and missile market growth.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the rocket and missile market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in missile defense system.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Thales Group (France) are some of the leading players operating in the rocket and missile market. These companies secure contracts from governments of different countries to carry out various Rockets and Missiles programs.

The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A missile plays an important role in rocket and Missile majorly for land, air, and marine platforms. The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The missile segment is projected to reach USD 60.43 billion by 2028.

The hypersonic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023-2028

Based on speed, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.

The scramjet propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet. Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets. A ramjet operates by combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. The air flow through a ramjet engine is subsonic, or less than the speed of sound. Ramjet-propelled vehicles operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6.

By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the rocket and missile market in 2023

Based on launch mode, the rocket and missile market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface. Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea. They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations. These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets. Hence, they are also known as ground-to-ground rockets and missiles.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Investments in Hypersonic Missiles to Drive Market
  • Missiles Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
  • Supersonic Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Solid Propulsion Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2028
  • Guided Segment to Acquire Highest Market Share During Forecast Period
  • North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Defense Programs in Us for Security Against Various Threats
  • Russia-Ukraine Conflict
  • Increasing Global Defense Expenditure
  • Development of Indigenous Missile Defense Systems
  • Changing Nature of Warfare

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulations for Arms Transfer
  • High Operational Complexity and Need for Periodic Maintenance
  • High Development Cost of Missile Systems

Opportunities

  • Miniaturization of Missiles and Their Components
  • Rising Adoption of Ai in Military Operations
  • Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems
  • Development of Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

Challenges

  • Issues Associated with Integration of Larger Rockets and Missiles

Value Chain Analysis

  • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
  • Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rocket and Missile Manufacturers
  • Ecosystem Mapping
  • Prominent Companies
  • Private and Small Enterprises
  • End-users

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

  • Next-Generation Interceptor (Ngi) Program
  • Hypersonic Defense Systems
  • Directed Energy Weapons and Active Defense Systems
  • Anti-Satellite Missiles and Weapons
  • Advanced Tactical Data Links
  • Precision-Strike Missiles
  • 3D Printing in Rocket Manufacturing

Technology Analysis

  • Propulsion Technology Analysis

Impact of Megatrends

  • Russia-Ukraine Conflict
  • Heightened Demand for Rocket and Missile Systems
  • Increasing R&D Investments
  • Export Restrictions
  • Emerging Economies
  • Next-Generation Missile Seekers
  • Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2020-2022

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • The Boeing Company
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Solutions Offered
  • Bae Systems plc
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Thales Group
  • Lig Nex1 Co., Ltd.
  • Bharat Dynamics Limited
  • Mbda
  • Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
  • Saab Ab
  • Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg
  • Hanwha Defense
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Denel Dynamics

Other Players

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Frontier Electronic Systems Corp.
  • Arianegroup
  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
  • General Atomics
  • Almaz-Antey
  • Roketsan As
  • Brahmos Aerospace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epojf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

The "Digital Wallets: Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Global Industrial Design Services Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

Global Industrial Design Services Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The "Industrial Design Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Industrial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.