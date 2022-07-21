Global Rodent Control Market to Generate $4,659.7 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028 [170-Pages] | Declared by Research Dive

The global rodent control market is expected to witness substantial growth in forecast period, due to the rapid urbanization and surging economic growth around the world. The North America region is expected to witness dominant growth by 2028.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global rodent control market will generate $4,659.7 million and exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Rodent Control Market Dynamics

The population across the globe is growing rapidly especially in the large cities and urban areas, due to which the prevalence of pests such as rodents is increasing rapidly. Rapid globalization like increased travel or trade of goods is another reason leading to the spread of pests. Besides, economic growth has led to an increase in the disposable income and the rising middle-class population has accelerated the demand for pest control services like rodent control. Moreover, the leading market players are coming up with new products and technologies for enhanced rodent control. All these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the global rodent control market during the forecast period. However, the regulations regarding the use of pesticides like rodent control products that can pose health risks to humans and animals is expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Rodent Control Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a neutral impact on the global rodent control market growth. This is mainly because pest control was deemed to be an essential service during the pandemic period. Besides, the growing hygiene concerns of people towards health & food safety during the critical time had a positive impact on the rodent control market. Moreover, the demand for rodent control products & services was high after the first lockdown as rodents had become a huge problem for commercial and domestic businesses due to lockdown restrictions across various countries.

Key Segment Findings of the Rodent Control Market:

The research report segments the rodent control market into type, technique, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the services sub-segment is anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,862.9 million by 2028 and witness the fastest growth during the analysis period. This is mainly rodent control services have shown substantial growth in recent years as they prevent the damage to people's belongings and property, and keep the home safe as well as free from rodents.

by 2028 and witness the fastest growth during the analysis period. This is mainly rodent control services have shown substantial growth in recent years as they prevent the damage to people's belongings and property, and keep the home safe as well as free from rodents. Based on technique, the chemical sub-segment is estimated to surpass $1,900.1 million by 2028 and hold the largest market share over the forecast period . This is mainly because chemical rodent control techniques can prevent them from causing damage, destroy the rodents, and control their activity. Besides, most of the rodenticides are easy-to-use and cost-effective.

. This is mainly because chemical rodent control techniques can prevent them from causing damage, destroy the rodents, and control their activity. Besides, most of the rodenticides are easy-to-use and cost-effective. Based on end-user, the residential sub-segment of the global rodent control market is estimated to generate a revenue of $1,701.5 million by 2028 and hold a dominating market share over the forecast period . This is majorly owing to the increasing usage of rodent control methods across the residential sector to prevent rodents like rats and mice from transmitting the disease and causing property damage.

. This is majorly owing to the increasing usage of rodent control methods across the residential sector to prevent rodents like rats and mice from transmitting the disease and causing property damage. Based on region, the North America rodent control market valued for $1,596.2 million in 2020 and is expected to be most dominant over the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the increased hygiene standards of people and stringent government regulations across the region leading to growing inspection as well as documentation especially related to food safety. Besides, rapid digitalization in the North America region has led to the rise in the demand for digitally-enabled rodent control services.

Prominent Rodent Control Market Players

The key players of the global rodent control market include

Anticimex Bayer AG BASF SE Rentokil Initial Plc Neogen Corporation Ecolab Inc. PelGar International SenesTech Inc. Rollins Inc. Syngenta AG

These players are focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive in the global market.

For instance, in February 2022, Viking Pest Control, New Jersey's consumer services company, announced the launch of an eco-friendly rodent control system, 'SMART City' that combats rodents including rats and mice.

More about Rodent Control Market:

